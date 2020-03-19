 Mary Barton Makes History As First Female Chief Of St. Louis County Police | St. Louis Public Radio

Mary Barton Makes History As First Female Chief Of St. Louis County Police

By 20 hours ago

Updated at 8:55 a.m., March 20, with comments from the Ethical Society of Police

Lt. Col. Mary Barton was named St. Louis County's chief of police on Thursday.
Credit St. Louis County Police Department

St. Louis County has its first female chief of police.

The Board of Police Commissioners announced Thursday it selected Mary Barton, who currently commands the West County Precinct, to lead the department starting May 1.

“The Board listened to the community, worked fast and hard to complete the selection process. The Department needs consistent and steady leadership as it deals with COVID-19 and the other challenges facing all police departments in this nation,” Ray Price, the chairman of the board, said in a statement.

Barton, 62, was promoted from the rank of captain to lieutenant colonel on Thursday. When she takes over as chief, replacing the retiring Jon Belmar, she will be promoted to colonel. 

She joined the department in 1978 and has served in a variety of roles, including as an instructor in the St. Louis County and Municipal Police Academy on cultural diversity. 

"Lieutenant Colonel Barton is an experienced leader with a ‘clear vision’ of an equitable future for both the department and the community we serve,” Dr. Laurie Punch, a member of the police board, said in a statement.

The lack of diversity among command staff had been a concern of activist groups and the Ethical Society of Police, which advocates for officers of color. Of the 23 officers who were eligible to apply for chief, five were men of color. Barton and one other white woman were eligible — there are no women of color who currently hold the rank of captain or lieutenant colonel in the department, which was a requirement for applying.

The Ethical Society said in a statement released Friday that it hoped Barton would listen to its members."

"African-American Officers have faced unbelievable challenges with our voices being heard under former Chief Jon Belmar, former County Executive Steve Stenger and the current County Executive, Sam Page," the association said. "We are more than willing to work with Chief Barton and we will support efforts with fairness, diversity and inclusion for all officers and citizens."

Joe Patterson, the executive director of the St. Louis County Police Officers Association, the union that represents the department, said members looked forward to working with Barton.

“Women represent the fastest-growing demographic of law enforcement officers, and Lt. Col. Barton’s appointment is a beacon of light for those officers,” Patterson said.

COVID-19 preparations

Also on Thursday, the board heard from Belmar on the department’s preparations to deal with potential staffing shortages caused by the coronavirus.

Because school resource officers are no longer needed with schools currently are closed, Belmar said, staffing levels are currently higher than normal. He said the department has a plan in place in case officers are exposed to or infected by COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

“I said at a press conference the other day, when you need law enforcement, you will get law enforcement,” Belmar told the Board of Police Commissioners on Thursday. “You have my commitment, we will continue to do that. We may have to do some remarkable things to preserve that manpower. We’re going to see. But we have a good plan for that.”

Belmar did not immediately make details of the plan available, saying he expects to sign a special order implementing it soon. But he said the chiefs in the St. Louis region have signed an agreement to share personnel and resources if needed. 

Chief Jon Belmar and members of the Board of Police Commissioners are seen in this screenshot taking their seats before Thursday's meeting of the Board of Police Commissioners, which was available only via a YouTube livestream because of the coronavirus.
Credit YouTube

The plan may include asking retired officers to come back to the force as needed. Former chief Tim Fitch, now a member of the St. Louis County Council, told St. Louis Public Radio earlier this month that he had received a memo asking if he would be willing to volunteer if the outbreak requires extra staffers.

The department is concerned about the current lack of personal protective equipment like masks and paper gowns for the officers, Belmar said.

“We have some personal protective equipment, but we need more than we have. We are hoping to get that equipment shortly, and the faster that we can get more equipment — because we will burn through it — the better off we’re going to be.”

The public could only watch the commissioners' meeting on a livestream – part of the department’s efforts to reduce potential exposure to the virus. 

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
St. Louis County Police Department
Jon Belmar
Mary Barton
COVID-19
coronavirus
Top Stories

Related Content

South County Residents Want Search For New Police Chief To Stay Internal

By Feb 26, 2020
The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners at a public comment session in south St. Louis County on Feb. 26, 2020.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

The decision by the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners to keep the search for a new police chief within the department received support Wednesday night from residents of South County.

The board announced last week that officers at the rank of captain or higher — 23 in all — will be eligible for promotion to replace Chief Jon Belmar. He announced earlier this month that he will retire April 30 after more than six years as chief and 34 with the department.

St. Louis County Kicks Off Search For New Police Chief With Public Input

By Feb 19, 2020
St. Louis County Police Board members Ray Price and Michelle Schwerin
JULIA O'DONOGHUE | ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

At a meeting in Florissant to get public comment on selecting a new St. Louis County police chief, residents said they want a leader with integrity and the ability to communicate effectively with people from different communities. 

Several people who attended the meeting Wednesday also said the county’s new chief should come from within the department’s ranks.

“We need someone who has strong relationships with the community and is ready to lead on day one,” said Terry Wilson, a councilman and school board member in Jennings. 

Local Venues, Vendors And Couples Talk Outside-The-Box Nuptials

By Mar 19, 2020
St. Louis on the Air logo
St. Louis on the Air

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over during an upcoming broadcast. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

This time of year typically marks the start of wedding season, with venues, vendors and engaged couples all gearing up for major gatherings. Now, many such celebrations have been canceled or postponed in light of the ongoing spread of COVID-19, and those working in the event industry are reeling.

But when the upheaval of coronavirus eventually settles down — and even in the midst of it all, in some cases — St. Louis promises to still be a great city in which to get hitched.

Just ask Carolyn Burke, whose small business aims to make St. Louis a destination for elopement. With courthouses currently closed to nuptials, she’s found a workaround by bringing her officiant credentials and related services straight to wherever couples are located.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar Will Retire In April

By & Feb 10, 2020
St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar speaks with a St. Louis Public Radio reporter at his office in downtown Clayton on Tuesday. Nov. 5, 2019
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 10, with details of Lt. Keith Wildhaber's $10.25 million settlement with St. Louis County

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar will retire April 30 after 34 years with the department, six as chief

“It has been an honor to work with and for the women and men of the St. Louis County Police Department,” Belmar said in a statement released Monday. “The dedication, sacrifice, and bravery of those that work for this department is unmatched. The citizens and businesses of St. Louis County deserve nothing but the best, and I firmly believe they receive that from us every day.”

He was not available for any additional comment Monday, according to the department.