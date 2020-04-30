 Mary Barton Takes Reins Of St. Louis County Police Department | St. Louis Public Radio

Mary Barton Takes Reins Of St. Louis County Police Department

The St. Louis County Police Department officially has its first female chief in its 65-year history.

The Board of Police Commissioners Thursday formally promoted Col. Mary Barton to the position. She replaces Jon Belmar, who retired after 34 years with the department, the last six and a half as chief.

“This is a wonderful police department,” Barton told the board and others in attendance. “Whoever is the leader here is reflective of the officers here. We have fine people who work here, both officers and staff, and I consider it a privilege to become the ninth chief.”

Barton, 62, has worked in every precinct but one during a more than 40-year career with the department. She was also a long-time member of the Major Case Squad, which investigates murders in the St. Louis region that local departments do not have the resources to handle. 

Before awarding Barton her new badge, members of the board praised Belmar.

“I always judge good leaders by the harder times,” said Mark Gaertner, who is the longest-serving member of the commission. “The hard times the department’s had, you’ve taken over, you've brought it to the next level. You’ve taught me many things, and more importantly, we’ve become close friends.”

Dr. Laurie Punch, a trauma surgeon at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, praised Belmar’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I, as a medical professional and a concerned St. Louis County citizen, have been just completely amazed and honored to see the approach that the department has taken in collaborating with other county organizations to make sure the department and its members as well as the public are safe,” Punch said. “It is astonishing the level of work that has been done.”

Michelle Schwerin, an attorney who is one of the newer board members, thanked Belmar for showing her and the three other new commissioners the ropes of the department and said she is looking forward to Barton’s tenure.

“Chief Barton, I’m very excited to work with you in the coming months and the coming years,” Schwerin said. “The board is very energized to work with you to maintain the quality that our department exhibits today and to institute new initiatives to move us forward.”

Promotion ceremonies are usually packed affairs, with hundreds of officers, friends, family members and media present.

But restrictions on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic limited who was able to attend. Nevertheless, three former chiefs were there, as were members of the St. Louis County Council, including Ernie Trakas, a Republican from south St. Louis County.

“Chief Barton, you’ve got big shoes to fill,” Trakas said. “Chief Belmar led this department in an exemplary way, in the face of incredibly difficult challenges. I’ll be praying for you that you can do the same. Godspeed as you take over this department.”

Mary Barton Makes History As First Female Chief Of St. Louis County Police

By Mar 19, 2020
Lt. Col. Mary Barton was named St. Louis County's chief of police on March 19, 2020.
St. Louis County Police Department

Updated at 8:55 a.m., March 20, with comments from the Ethical Society of Police

St. Louis County has its first female chief of police.

The Board of Police Commissioners announced Thursday it selected Mary Barton, who currently commands the West County Precinct, to lead the department starting May 1.

“The Board listened to the community, worked fast and hard to complete the selection process. The Department needs consistent and steady leadership as it deals with COVID-19 and the other challenges facing all police departments in this nation,” Ray Price, the chairman of the board, said in a statement.

South County Residents Want Search For New Police Chief To Stay Internal

By Feb 26, 2020
The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners at a public comment session in south St. Louis County on Feb. 26, 2020.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

The decision by the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners to keep the search for a new police chief within the department received support Wednesday night from residents of South County.

The board announced last week that officers at the rank of captain or higher — 23 in all — will be eligible for promotion to replace Chief Jon Belmar. He announced earlier this month that he will retire April 30 after more than six years as chief and 34 with the department.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar Will Retire In April

By & Feb 10, 2020
St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar speaks with a St. Louis Public Radio reporter at his office in downtown Clayton on Tuesday. Nov. 5, 2019
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 10, with details of Lt. Keith Wildhaber's $10.25 million settlement with St. Louis County

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar will retire April 30 after 34 years with the department, six as chief

“It has been an honor to work with and for the women and men of the St. Louis County Police Department,” Belmar said in a statement released Monday. “The dedication, sacrifice, and bravery of those that work for this department is unmatched. The citizens and businesses of St. Louis County deserve nothing but the best, and I firmly believe they receive that from us every day.”

He was not available for any additional comment Monday, according to the department.

St. Louis County Kicks Off Search For New Police Chief With Public Input

By Feb 19, 2020
St. Louis County Police Board members Ray Price and Michelle Schwerin
JULIA O'DONOGHUE | ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

At a meeting in Florissant to get public comment on selecting a new St. Louis County police chief, residents said they want a leader with integrity and the ability to communicate effectively with people from different communities. 

Several people who attended the meeting Wednesday also said the county’s new chief should come from within the department’s ranks.

“We need someone who has strong relationships with the community and is ready to lead on day one,” said Terry Wilson, a councilman and school board member in Jennings. 