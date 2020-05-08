 Mercy Cuts Workforce As Coronavirus Crisis Slams Revenue | St. Louis Public Radio

Mercy Cuts Workforce As Coronavirus Crisis Slams Revenue

By 23 minutes ago
  • The exterior of Mercy Hospital Springfield.
    Mercy Health announced it's cutting jobs across the four-state hopsital system because of coronavirus-related losses.
    Mercy Health

Mercy Health plans to lay off workers in many of its departments because the coronavirus crisis has cut its revenues. 

The Chesterfield-based health system did not specify how many people it would lay off but said in a written statement the cuts would affect every level of the organization. 

Mercy said the furloughs would begin next week and last through the end of July.

Mercy is one of the three largest health systems in the St. Louis region. The chain employs more than 44,000 people across Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma.

The coronavirus has led to steep financial losses as hospitals have cut elective and nonemergency procedures to conserve protective equipment and keep patients and hospital staff safe from contracting the disease. 

Such procedures account for a huge portion of hospitals’ revenues, experts say.

"I think it's fair to say that hospitals are facing perhaps the greatest challenge that they have ever faced in their history," Rick Pollack, president and CEO of the American Hospital Association, told NPR in April. 

The region’s two other large hospital systems, BJC HealthCare and SSM Health, also announced they would lay off and furlough thousands of people because of financial losses.

Hospital officials also are taking pay cuts of up to 26%. The system has frozen hiring and retirement contributions to save money. 

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday it would distribute more than $82 million to Missouri hospitals as part of a federal relief package to offset lost revenue and costs related to treating coronavirus patients. 

The federal agency distributed the funds to hospitals that provided inpatient care for 100 or more COVID-19 patients through mid-April.

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @petit_smudge 

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Mercy Hospital
Mercy Health
Hospitals
coronavirus
COVID-19
Layoffs
Top Stories

Related Content

Already-Struggling Rural Hospitals Now Deal With Coronavirus Challenges

By 12 hours ago
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Salem Memorial District Hospital, a 25-bed facility in Dent County, is ready for coronavirus patients.

Mike Gruenberg, director of disaster preparedness at Salem, said that meant making major changes.

“We don’t usually admit patients on ventilators, so usually those kind of patients, we would send to the urban facilities,” he said. “We have had to change our way of dealing with that. We have some extra ventilators in house. We are able to keep these patients.”

St. Louis Hospitals Cancel Procedures, Limit Visitors To Prepare For Coronavirus Patients

By Mar 20, 2020
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
File photo | Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 11:30 a.m. March 23 with the latest restrictions on hospital visitors

Mercy, SSM Health and BJC hospitals will delay elective medical procedures to make way for an expected surge in patients sickened by the new coronavirus.

Starting Monday, the hospital will cancel any procedures that can safely be deferred for eight weeks. The provision frees up staff, equipment and space for those with the virus who will need medical care and keeps medical personnel and patients safe.

Wash U To Furlough About 1,300 Employees, Many At Medical Campus, Amid Pandemic

By & Apr 20, 2020
Two students walk down the long stairwell in front of Brookings Administration Building at Washington University in St. Louis in March. The university plans to furlough up to 1,300 employees by next week. (photo taken March 19, 2020)
File photo | Bill Greenblatt | UPI

Updated at 5:45 p.m. with comments from the chief health care officer of the Association of American Medical Colleges

Washington University’s health care system is planning large-scale furloughs to deal with financial losses, even as parts of it scramble to handle a rush of COVID-19 patients.

Furloughed employees will be off work without pay but will still receive university benefits such as health insurance. 

Furloughs could affect up to 1,300 university employees and last up to 90 days, Chancellor Andrew Martin said Monday.