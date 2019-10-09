Metro, CMT And Riders Talk Transit Shortly After Rollout Of Bus System Overhaul

Those who staff and depend on the St. Louis region’s public transit system have seen some significant changes in recent days, particularly with the implementation of Metro Reimagined, Metro Transit’s overhaul of its Missouri-side bus lines.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske talked with transit riders and other stakeholders about the current state and future of public transit in the region.

Joining the conversation were Metro Transit executive director Jessica Mefford-Miller, Citizens for Modern Transit board member D'Andre Braddix and St. Louis resident and frequent transit rider Mitch Eagles. The discussion also included pre-recorded comments and live calls from commuters.

Take a listen:

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan, Alexis Moore and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.