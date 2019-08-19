 Metro Transit Riders Experience Delays, Union Denies Work Stoppage | St. Louis Public Radio

Metro Transit Riders Experience Delays, Union Denies Work Stoppage

By 1 hour ago
  • The 70 Grand bus stops near St. Louis University in December 2018.
    MetroBus lines across the region dealt with delays Monday as a high number of bus drivers called in and did not work.
    File Photo | Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

Riders who use Metro Transit experienced delays Monday morning. 

In a statement, Metro said "an unusually high number of MetroBus operators" were not on the job Monday and others did not accept additional duties. The organization said it has all available qualified employees driving buses, but that still isn't enough to cover the absences, resulting in delays.

MetroLink trains ran limited service also, as the Blue Line only operated between Shrewsbury and Forest Park. The line usually runs from Shrewsbury in St. Louis County to Fairview Heights in the Metro East.

Ben Byaz rode the southbound 70 Grand Monday morning and said the delays almost made him late for a court date. He said the trip would usually only take 30 minutes, but today it took him an hour and a half.

"It's definitely bad for the city," Byaz said. "People are not going to get to work, and it's going to affect a lot of things that people really don't realize."

Byaz said tourists and other out-of-town visitors would have trouble getting around the region if service is delayed or shut down.

In addition to the delays on MetroBus and limited MetroLink service, tonight's Redbird Express bus service from Fairview Heights to Busch Stadium for the Cardinals game is canceled.

"Due to today’s MetroBus driver shortage, the Redbird Express will not be in service for tonight’s game," Bi-State Development said in a statement. "MetroLink is an option for baseball fans headed to Busch Stadium."

Metro is currently in negotiations with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788, which represents its workers. On Twitter, in response to another tweet, the union said employees were not on a work stoppage.

Metro extended the hours of its passenger information phone and text lines Monday in response to the delays.

Follow Nicolas on Twitter: @NDTelep

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Metro Transit
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788
public transit
Labor
Top Stories

Related Content

Metro Finalizes Plan To Overhaul Bus Service In Missouri; Rollout In September

By & Jul 25, 2019
The 70 Grand bus stops near St. Louis University in December 2018.
File Photo | Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 11:30 a.m., July 26 with details about route changes — 

From the announcement of MetroBus service shifts coming this fall, to record-setting MetroLink ridership the day of the St. Louis Blues parade last month, to security challenges, the past year and a half has proved to be a pivotal time for Metro Transit

On Thursday, Metro Transit announced its final plans to overhaul its Missouri-side bus services in the St. Louis region. The plan, based on rider feedback and several years of studies, underwent multiple revisions in 2018. The changes will begin taking effect Sept. 30.

The developments have daily implications for area residents who depend on public transportation.

As Metro Closes Bus Stops For Efficiency, Transit Advocacy Group Wants Riders To Stay On

By Nicolas Telep Jul 14, 2019
A bus stop on Skinker Boulevard has a rider alert on it indicating service will end soon. It's one of 450 bus stops in St. Louis and St. Louis County going out of service. Jul 11 2019
Nicolas Telep | St. Louis Public Radio

Sunday marks the end of service for hundreds of MetroBus stops in Missouri, as the transit agency works to improve efficiency.

Metro Transit is eliminating 450 of its more than 5,000 bus stops in St. Louis and St. Louis County to improve on-time performance. More changes will be coming later this year as part of the Metro Reimagined plan.

In response, Citizens for Modern Transit, a local public-transit advocacy group, is expanding its Try & Ride program to riders affected by the service changes.

New concepts, potential ‘trade-offs’ define Metro’s vision for future of bus service in region

By Apr 6, 2018
Jessica Mefford-Miller has taken the lead on Metro Transit’s draft plan outlining a new approach to public mobility in the region.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Despite increased use of public transportation among young adults, overall ridership numbers in the St. Louis region have been on the decline the past four years. And that trend is part of the motivation behind Metro Transit’s newly unveiled hopes for its MetroBus service.

“That’s one of the reasons we need to take a fresh look at our system and make some changes to ensure that we’re providing service that meets the needs of our customers and provides a quality, fast ride,” said Jessica Mefford-Miller, assistant executive director for transit planning and system development.