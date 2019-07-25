Metro Transit Unveils Updated Plans For Bus System Overhaul This Fall

From the announcement of MetroBus service shifts coming this fall, to record-setting MetroLink ridership the day of the St. Louis Blues parade last month, to security challenges, the past year and a half has proved to be a pivotal time for Metro Transit. The developments have daily implications for area residents who depend on public transportation.

During an interview for St. Louis on the Air, Metro Transit Executive Director Jessica Mefford-Miller joined St. Louis Public Radio’s Jeremy D. Goodwin to provide an update on the latest changes to bus and train service in the region. She focused on what’s in store with the Metro Reimagined plan set to launch later this year.

Every MetroBus route in Missouri will see changes under the plan, which goes into effect Sept. 30. Ten routes will operate at least every 15 minutes throughout the day in an effort to provide more frequent service along high-demand routes.

“These [10] routes on a daily basis carry more than half of our MetroBus customers here in Missouri … so that’s going to have a big impact,” Mefford-Miller said.

Some existing “route segments” will be eliminated as part of the reconfiguration, Mefford-Miller said, adding that “each route’s going to change, so it’s not necessarily a matter of entire routes being eliminated.”

She encouraged transit passengers to visit metrostlouis.org/reimagined or download the agency’s Transit app for more information and to see how the changes this fall will impact particular commutes.

“It’s a delicate balance ... because we are on the one hand tasked with connecting people with places – that’s our mission,” Mefford-Miller said about the thinking behind the shift in service. “And at the same time, we have to operate the system within the financial means that the region provides.”

She added that Metro is working to come up with solutions for people who depend upon soon-to-be-eliminated route segments – solutions that don’t require a 40-foot bus.

“What we are doing, in some places, is proposing a different service type – so shuttle service that might just run on shift times, a little less frequent, but be geared to specific destinations – that’s one of the options,” Mefford-Miller said. “We have six what we’re calling community mobility routes included in that Metro Reimagined plan. We also have six express routes that are really just running Monday through Friday, morning and afternoon rush hour.

“And we’re working to develop a set of what we call first-mile-last-mile connection options that wouldn’t be a regularly scheduled route running on a typical path, that can be more responsive to customers. So stay tuned for more on what those mobility solutions are going to look like in later 2020 and early 2021.”

The conversation also touched on Metro’s recent announcement of the removal of several hundred bus stops, a change the agency says is aimed at making buses more efficient and improving on-time service. After getting feedback from riders in recent days, Mefford-Miller said, Metro decided to keep 80 of the 450 initially slated for removal.

Listen to the full discussion:

