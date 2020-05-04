Michael Kahn Is An Attorney By Day, Mystery Writer By Night

What started as a dare from his wife has blossomed into an 11-part book series for attorney Michael Kahn. Kahn works as senior counsel at Capes Sokol law firm in Clayton by day, and by night, he writes mystery novels.

The first Rachel Gold mystery novel was published in 1988. The protagonist, Gold, grew up in University City, and references to the city of St. Louis are sprinkled throughout the series.

“After that first novel, [Gold] moved back to St. Louis where she’s from,” Kahn said. “After her father passed away, she wanted to be closer to her mom, and that’s where she’s been for the last 10 novels.”

The latest in his Rachel Gold series is called “Bad Trust.” In it, Gold gets involved in two lawsuits that spiral out of control, “one ending in murder, the other in courtroom humiliation.”

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske talked with Kahn about “Bad Trust” and his side gig as a writer.

Hear their conversation:

