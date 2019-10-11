The Mighty Cricket Challenge Aims To Get The Squeamish Comfortable With Eating Insects

According to projections by the United Nations, our current food system won’t adequately sustain the nine billion people expected to be living on Earth by 2050. Protein, the most resource-intensive ingredient in food, will be especially hard to produce.

St. Louis resident Sarah Schlafly is keenly aware of that fact. That’s why she started Mighty Cricket, a startup that produces food products including powdered, roasted crickets.

Crickets are a protein source comparable to animal protein. They can also be farmed in small spaces within an urban setting. Schlafly predicts that this food source will become quite affordable roughly 30 years from now, right around when animal protein will likely be more expensive and harder to come by.

In order to get St. Louisans more comfortable with the idea of eating insects, Schlafly launched the Mighty Cricket Challenge, calling on local businesses to offer her product in one of their October menu items. Nearly 40 restaurants are participating, with chefs mixing Schlafly’s cricket powder into everything from sauces to ice cream.

Sarah Fenske talked with Schlafly about her work and this month’s campaign on Friday's St. Louis on the Air.

