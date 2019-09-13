Missouri Attorney General To Refer Dozen Clergy Sex-Abuse Cases To Prosecutors

Attorney General Eric Schmitt will refer 12 cases of Catholic Church sex-abuse allegations to local prosecutors after reviewing 2,300 personnel records of priests, deacons, seminarians and nuns provided by Missouri’s four Catholic dioceses over the last year.

Overall, Schmitt said his office found 163 priests and other clergy members accused of sexual misconduct involving minors in Missouri since 1945. In some cases, they were accused of abuse multiple times and by multiple people.

"Well there's no question this was a long sustained and far-reaching cover up — to cover up the abuse. And as I mentioned in my remarks, the focus was more on protecting priests than looking out for the victims," Schmitt said.

He said his civil investigation of Catholic clergy sexual abuse allegations is the most comprehensive to ever take place in Missouri, but it did not encompass all Catholic clergy who have worked in the state over the past 74 years.

The attorney general said he didn’t have access to most of the personnel records of Catholic religious orders. The Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis said Friday it did not know how many people were working with religious orders in the St. Louis area as of now.

Within the dioceses, about three quarters of the 163 priests found by Schmitt as possible abusers can’t be prosecuted. A little over half of them are dead. Of the 80 who are still alive, about half are facing allegations that are too old to pursue under state and federal law, according to Schmitt’s office.

The remaining cases Schmitt evaluated include five that are currently being investigated by local prosecutors. Sixteen people have already been referred to prosecutors previously, and a diocese is still looking into one remaining case that it could refer to prosecutors.

That left the 12 cases that Schmitt is referring himself.

At a press conference Friday, Schmitt gave some details about what the allegations in those dozen cases entail, but his office said he couldn’t provide “identifying information” like names of the accused, location and diocese where the alleged abuse took place. Schmitt’s staff said his office wasn’t allowed to share identifying information under state and federal law.

Schmitt said he focused his efforts on looking for priests and other clergy directly involved in abuse. He did not center the investigation around potential cover-ups of abuse that might have been carried out by the church hierarchy.

The Catholic Archidiocese of St. Louis is "committed to working with authorities, to bring healing to victims and their families, and to ensure a safe environment for all of our children," said Robert Carlson, the archbishop of St. Louis, in a statement Friday.

Over the past several weeks, the Missouri Catholic dioceses released their own lists of priests, nuns and other clergy they believe to be “credibly accused” of sexual misconduct of minors.

It’s unclear whether the dozen people Schmitt is referring to prosecutors appeared on those previously released lists, since the names of the accused were not provided by the attorney general.

The attorney general did not directly answer a question from a reporter about whether he had uncovered priests who faced sexual misconduct allegations that had not been disclosed by the dioceses in recent weeks. But he said his investigation uncovered new information about sexual misconduct that had not been previously released to the public.

Schmitt has laid out five recommendations to Missouri’s Catholic dioceses for improving their sexual misconduct investigations.

He said the dioceses need to exert more oversight over religious orders when it comes to sexual abuse allegations. He also said that the church’s independent review boards that investigate sexual abuse complaints also need to be made up entirely of lay people.

When the lay review board or church determines that a clergy member will be defrocked, that decision should be disclosed to the public, Schmitt has suggested. There should also be robust supervision of priests removed from public ministry. The diocese also needs to review old sexual abuse claims and subject them to standards imposed after 2002, Schmitt said.

Even before seeing the report, survivors of Catholic clergy sex abuse were criticizing Schmitt’s efforts. They said the state had not launched a true investigation and relied too much on the Missouri Catholic dioceses to provide information about their own misconduct.

“We expect that it is going to be essentially a whitewash,” said David Clohessy, with the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests. Schmitt said he understood the victim’s frustration and anger with the church. His office will provide further assistance to victims who want to make their case to the Catholic dioceses or present information to local law enforcement, he said.

The state launched an inquiry into Missouri Catholic clergy sex abuse last year under then-Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Hawley decided to look into Catholic clergy sex abuse after Pennsylvania’s attorney general released a comprehensive report suggesting that several Catholic dioceses in that state had not been forthcoming about the extent of the misconduct that happened at the hands of clergy.

Missouri Catholic dioceses have cooperated with the state investigation — raising concern from abuse survivors who said the attorney general has been too friendly with an institution that systematically hid abuse from the public and law enforcement.

The Missouri investigation does not resemble the Pennsylvania inquiry in several respects. No subpoenas were issued, and advocates say attorneys who have represented victims for years weren’t consulted. They also say no sworn testimony was taken.

The Pennsylvania attorney general has more sweeping authority to run such an investigation. Still, sexual abuse survivors said Schmitt didn’t take steps to get around the limitations of his office — as attorneys general in other states have done.

Follow Julie O'Donoghue on Twitter at @jsodonoghue

