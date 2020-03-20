 Missouri Business Leaders Beg Gov. Parson To Order COVID-19 Restrictions: 'Missouri Must Act Now' | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Business Leaders Beg Gov. Parson To Order COVID-19 Restrictions: 'Missouri Must Act Now'

By Peggy Lowe | KCUR 1 hour ago

Kansas City and St. Louis business leaders have issued an urgent, blunt warning to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson: Immediately order uniform social distancing across the state to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a formal letter obtained by KCUR, the leaders of eight business groups said they have consulted with medical experts across the state who advise that mandatory social distancing is essential to slow the COVID-19 spread. The letter, sent Thursday, also said that Parson has to ensure that hospitals have the capacity to treat patients with life-threatening symptoms.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces the state's first case of COVID-19 in St. Louis County on March 8.
Credit Corinne Ruff | St. Louis Public Radio

“The number of patients with such symptoms will increase exponentially in the coming days,” the letter says. “Missouri must act now.”

The letter was signed by Joe Reardon, president and CEO of the KC Chamber; Tim Cowden, president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council; Marc Everett Hill, president of The Civic Council of Greater Kansas City; Tom Chulick, president and CEO of the St. Louis Regional Chamber; Jason Hall, CEO and co-founder of Arch to Park in St. Louis; Steve Johnson, president and CEO of AllianceSTL; Kathy Osborn, president and CEO of the Regional Business Council in St. Louis; and Tom Santel, president of Civic Progress in St. Louis.

“The coronavirus does not respect state lines, city limits or other jurisdictional boundaries,” the letter says. “This public health emergency will affect all Missourians – no matter what county, municipality or ZIP code they call home.”

In a response, Parson’s chief of staff, Aaron Willard, reminded the business leaders that Parson “emphasized the importance of social distancing” in a daily briefing on Thursday, as well as encouraging groups of 10 or less to gather.

In an email obtained by KCUR, Williard told Santel, who sent the governor the original letter, that all school districts in the state were closed on Thursday.

Parson has “fully supported” the decisions by local leaders in the state’s larger cities, like St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Columbia, Williard wrote. But Missouri has “many very diverse communities” within its 114 counties and not every community has the “resources and assets” that St. Louis has, he wrote.

“Our concern has been that forcing them to meet a deadline that they cannot meet only creates more panic, and subsequently more fear and fear is one of the biggest things we are also trying to combat,” he wrote.

“At the same time we have been trying to communicate with all of these entities at all levels and channels to help them prepare, help them plan, offer advice, and offer the best information we can so that they can make the correct decisions for their communities and maintain safety and control.”

As of Friday, Missouri had 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death; Kansas had 34 cases and one death.

Compared to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who was the first governor in the country to close all schools this week, Parson has been described as taking “a frighteningly leisurely approach” to combatting the spread of the coronavirus. On Wednesday he said that combatting the illness has to “go back to personal responsibility.”

The letter asks four actions by Parson, each with a proviso that he should keep them in place “until public health officials advise” that it’s safe to relax any restrictions. Leaders asked Parson to: order all gatherings and events to be limited to 10; close all schools across the state; order all restaurants and bars to transition to take-our or delivery, or close; and “strongly urge that all Missourians stay home as much as possible” and observe social distancing.

Peggy Lowe is a reporter at KCUR and is on Twitter at @peggyllowe.

Tags: 
Gov. Mike Parson
coronavirus
COVID-19
Business
Social Distancing
Top Stories
KCUR

Related Content

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff Mar 19, 2020
A 20-year-old St. Louis County woman who recently returned home from studying in Italy is presumed to be the state's first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease spread by the new coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

12:15 p.m. Friday, March 20

Missouri will not boot people off Medicaid until the end of the federal emergency declaration in response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is relaxing rules for those covered by the state health insurance program for poor families and people with disabilities. Adult Medicaid recipients who test positive for COVID-19 will have their benefits extended for three months.

Your Questions About Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region, Answered

By , , , & 8 hours ago
The new coronavirus has been detected in dozens of countries, including the United States. It gets its name from its protruding spikes, which resemble a crown.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated March 20 

Coronavirus has disrupted many aspects of everyday life in Missouri and Illinois as officials call for new measures to slow the outbreak. Sporting events are postponed, holiday parades are canceled, and campuses are empty as the region braces for a virus that’s spread worldwide. 

We have been asking you, our audience, what you want to know about COVID-19. Your questions inform our reporting. Below, we’ve compiled some of the most frequently asked questions along with answers, which we’ll update as things change. 

Don’t see your question answered? Ask Curious Louis here or in the box below. Tell us what questions you have about coronavirus, prevention and its impact on our region.

Here’s What Is Being Done To Disinfect St. Louis Metro Trains, Buses During Pandemic

By Lexi Cortes | Belleville News-Democrat 2 hours ago
Metro buses and trains are being disinfected regularly during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official. (picture from 2019)
Derik Holtmann | Belleville News-Democrat

Editor's Note: This article was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat.

The public transportation system for Metro East and St. Louis-area residents is being disinfected throughout the day and every night during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Thursday.

Bi-State Development President Taulby Roach, who oversees Metro, said the buses and MetroLink trains are disinfected with “COVID-19-approved treatments,” including fogging. They are also cleaned throughout the day at route turns and midday changes.