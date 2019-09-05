 Missouri Clergy Leaders Believe Parson Will Work To Reduce Gun Violence | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Clergy Leaders Believe Parson Will Work To Reduce Gun Violence

By 8 minutes ago
  • The Rev. Darryl Gray helps organizers lead protest chants.
    Missouri clergy leaders met with Governor Mike Parson Thursday to discuss gun violence in the state. Reverend Darryl Gray, with the Progressive Missionary Baptist Convention of Missouri, says it's time for Parson to be a champion for all Missourians.
    File Photo |Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri clergy members say they are “cautiously optimistic” after meeting with Gov. Mike Parson in St. Louis to find ways to address gun violence in the state.

Parson would not back down on rejecting calls for a special session on gun violence. He said the main way to address it is by working at the federal, state and local levels.

“It won’t be one entity that can fix it,” Parson said after the private meeting Thursday. “And my hat’s off to the clergymen that are here today across this city and across this state. They got to play a part in it, too. The communities got to be a part of the fix.”

He again pledged to identify resources through his job training program, finding funding to address public safety matters, and bringing the Missouri Highway Patrol to roadways to free up St. Louis police to investigate these killings. 

Parson also agreed to a handful of meetings with regional elected officials to talk about a cooperative effort with law enforcement as well as shared resources in program development.

The Rev. Darryl Gray, with the Progressive Missionary Baptist Convention of Missouri, said it’s important that Parson addresses the causes of crime and violence.

“We think that is in the area of education,” Gray said. “We think that’s in the area of job creation and job training. And he has made a commitment to find money to do that. He’s also made a commitment to faith-based efforts creating safe zones through our churches.” 

A senior staff member from Parson’s office will meet with clergy members next week to look for further solutions including programs like Cure Violence in St. Louis and Aim4Peace in Kansas City. 

Gray said clergy leaders are happy with the meeting they had with the governor and that this is only the beginning of a conversation. 

“And what we said to him was we want to hear your thoughts and then we want to know what we can do together moving forward,” Gray said. “And so we are convinced that he has heard us. We have heard him, and now we are putting together that partnership.” 

Gray said Parson acknowledged that the deaths of black children in St. Louis and Kansas City is not solely a black community problem, but a state problem. Gray said it’s time for Parson to be a champion for all Missourians. 

“He has acknowledged this as a Missouri issue,” Gray said. “What he has not acknowledged is that he will be our standard bearer on common sense gun legislation. But we’re still talking about that with the governor.”

In response to Gray’s comments, Parson said gun legislation and gun control issues have been an ongoing debate in the state.

“We know where we’re at in the state,” Parson said. “That’s going to have to go through the legislative process to change that. It’s what I told them today. You know I can’t just absolutely make those decisions on my own as governor, and I got to be real careful to stay in my lanes.”

Parson has said he expects the Legislature will address gun violence in the regular session which begins in January. Parson is set to meet with clergy leaders again in 30 days.

Follow Marissanne on Twitter: @Marissanne2011

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Gun Violence
St. Louis
Kansas City
Faith Leaders
Special Session
Mike Parson
Rev. Darryl Gray
Top Stories

Related Content

Missouri Black Caucus Frustrated After Meeting With Governor On Gun Violence

By Sep 3, 2019
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks to news reporters on the last day of the legislative session in Jefferson City.
File | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Leaders of the Missouri Black Caucus met with Gov. Mike Parson to talk about gun violence but left without much hope for stricter gun control.

The topic was discussed Tuesday, but state Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City, said the governor did not see legislative interest in making changes. 

St. Louis Leaders Call On Parson To Reconsider Special Session On Gun Violence

By Aug 30, 2019
St. Louis faith leaders, elected officials and community leaders gathered at Lane Tabernacle CME Church to address the city's gun violence among children. August 30, 2019
Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

Two days after Gov. Mike Parson rejected calls for a special session to address gun violence, elected officials, faith leaders and doctors in St. Louis asked him to reconsider. 

On Friday, more than two dozen St. Louis leaders urged Parson to seek a special session so lawmakers could pass legislation allowing municipalities to enact their own gun regulations. That's unlikely, given that a state law bars cities from passing local gun control laws.

They also called for an emergency meeting between local elected officials and community leaders before the Legislature meets in September to consider overriding Parson’s vetoes of bills that state lawmakers passed in the regular session.

Walmart Will No Longer Sell Ammo For Handguns And The AR-15

Update, 6:20 p.m. ET: This story now includes additional language about the types of ammunition Walmart will no longer sell. 

Walmart announced Tuesday that it will discontinue sales of ammunition designed for handguns and military-style rifles such as the AR-15.

The company will also stop allowing customers to openly carry firearms inside its stores, and called on lawmakers to consider passing new gun control legislation.

Politically Speaking: Examining The Response To A Violent St. Louis Summer

By Sep 4, 2019
St. Louis faith leaders, elected officials and community leaders gathered at Lane Tabernacle CME Church to address the city's gun violence among children. August 30, 2019
Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

The latest episode of Politically Speaking takes stock of how political and community leaders are responding to the killings of St. Louis children in an outbreak of gun violence this summer.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Julie O’Donoghue, Rachel Lippmann, Chad Davis and Andrea Henderson look into how city and state leaders are feeling the pressure to act — especially when it comes to implementing more stringent gun laws.

Better Family Life VP garners national recognition for reducing violent crime in St. Louis

By Dec 28, 2018
James Clark, of Better Family Life
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

James Clark, vice president of community outreach at Better Family Life, has received national recognition for his efforts in reducing violent crime. Clark was one of 16 people to receive a Project Safe Neighborhood award this month from acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker. The award was for outstanding community involvement, for the organization’s gun violence de-escalation program.