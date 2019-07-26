 Missouri Drug Deaths Increase As National Numbers Fall For The First Time In Decades | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Drug Deaths Increase As National Numbers Fall For The First Time In Decades


  • A kit containing the opioid overdose antidote naloxone.
    A kit containing naloxone, the opioid overdose antidote.
    File Photo | Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

The number of drug-related deaths increased by 16% last year, as fatal overdoses declined by an estimated 5.1% nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Missouri is one of 17 states that saw a rise in drug-related deaths last year. In 34 states, the number of deaths declined. Only Delaware had a higher increase over the previous year, at 16.7%.

Addiction treatment advocates point to Missouri’s decision to not expand Medicaid and the state’s belated response to treating the opioid overdose crisis, which according to the CDC killed an estimated 1,635 Missourians in 2018. 

“We’re a conservative state that hasn’t invested heavily, because we think these are social issues,” said Dr. Will Ross, chairman of the St. Louis Joint Boards of Health and Hospitals. “We’re not really seeing this as a public health crisis until recently.”

Illinois’ saw 2,730 deaths in 2018, an estimated decrease of 1.9%.

The federal government gives states federal grants to help address drug use and addiction.

But Missouri is still leaving money on the table by not expanding Medicaid, which would extend health care coverage to an estimated 200,000 people and free up federal funds for drug treatment and prevention, said Rachel Winograd, director of the Missouri State Opioid Response project.

It helps distribute federal opioid response grants awarded to the Missouri Department of Mental Health. Last year, the state received $29 million.

The state has used federal grants mostly to provide medical treatment to drug users and to distribute the opioid-reversal drug naloxone, she said. Those efforts have saved at least 3,500 people since 2017. 

“There are some people who say these crisis grants are an influx, but we don’t have other money to work with,” said Winograd, an associate professor of research at the University of Missouri-St. Louis who specializes in mental health. “Other people say, ‘No, I think we have a decent amount of money, we’re just not targeting it in the right way.’”

For example, some advocates are pushing for primary care doctors to get more money for opioid treatment and prevention, she said. 

State officials also didn’t consider how the overdose crisis would affect cities and people of color, Ross said. 

“We should have been awaiting this crisis in other parts of the community; we shouldn’t have assumed this was mostly a white, rural plight,” Ross said. 

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams blamed the jump in drug-related deaths in part on the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. Fentanyl is often mixed in street drugs in unknowable amounts.

St. Louis is a hub for fentanyl distribution, Randall said. Most of the drug-related deaths in Missouri take place in the city, he said. 

“If you look at the numbers, it’s not that we don’t have substance use disorder in other parts of the state; it’s the access to fentanyl that’s driving the deaths,” Williams said. 

The state hopes to use federal grant money and help from the CDC to analyze where overdoses are taking place. The health department can use that information to determine where to direct resources, he said. 

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has said when it comes to a Medicaid expansion, “everything is on the table,” Williams said.

But Williams said insurance coverage is useless if there aren’t any doctors to provide treatment. 

“We all would acknowledge that nationally, the Achilles heel for the opioid epidemic is treatment, it’s the lack of behavioral health,” Williams said, adding there are only 500 physicians in the state that can legally provide the addiction treatment buprenorphine. “To only have that many to treat is a huge deficit.”

The CDC data is culled from death reports and won’t be finalized until later this year. While the first national decrease in decades could signal a turning point in the opioid addiction crisis, Winograd said she wants to wait to see how the trend plays out in the future. 

“I’m not convinced we made the systematic changes both in the perception of addiction and the treatment and prevention that we need to in this country for me to be confident,” she said. 

Related Content

Page Wants To Require Doctors In St. Louis County To Report Non-Fatal Overdoses

By Jun 14, 2019
The emergency department at SSM Health St. Mary's in Clayton is one of several facilities in St. Louis County that County Executive Sam Page would like to have report non-fatal overdoses to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.
Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

County Executive Sam Page plans to ask the County Council to require doctors to report nonfatal overdoses to the health department.

Loading...

Many people who overdose on opioids are surviving, thanks to the increased use of the opioid-reversal drug naloxone. Knowing how many people overdose — not just how many die — can help the county understand who needs help the most, Page said.

Health workers and law enforcement are starting to understand addiction and overdoses as a public health, not a criminal, issue, Page said. Other health crises, such as measles or flu epidemics, require physicians to report cases to the government. Overdoses should be no different, he said.

St. Louis drug-overdose victims to hear from more recovering users

By Oct 3, 2018
A Level I Trauma Center at St. Louis University Hospital.
Provided by Saint Louis University Hospital

A St. Louis-based project that uses former drug users to convince overdose victims in emergency rooms to seek treatment will soon focus on patients who refuse emergency transport.

For two years, the Engaging Patients in Care Coordination project has enlisted peer-recovery coaches from participating treatment centers to area ERs to meet with people who have overdosed on opioids.

Starting this month, the project will send the coaches — themselves in recovery — to meet with overdose victims who refused to go to the ER.

Touching Fentanyl — Or Overdose Victims — Won't Cause First Responders Harm

By Apr 21, 2019
Detective Melody Quinn of the St. Louis County Police Department leads a class outlining the myths and dangers of the sythetic opioid fentanyl, which was involved in the majority of the county's overdose deaths last year.
Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

Officials from the St. Louis County Police Department want the public and the region’s law enforcement to know touching the synthetic opioid fentanyl won’t get them high or overdose.

Such myths could put overdose victims at risk, since emergency responders may be hesitant to touch or treat them.

In recent months, several police reports and media outlets have recounted stories of law enforcement officers getting high or sick after responding to overdose victims and getting fentanyl powder on their hands.

Opioid-related deaths in St. Louis region continue to climb

By Oct 10, 2018
Michelle Pattengill, a technician at L&S Pharmacy in Charleston, Mo., holds a bottle of oxycodone, a prescription opioid.
Bram Sable-Smith| Side Effects Public Media

The number of opioid-overdose deaths in St. Louis and surrounding counties continued to rise in 2017, although the increase wasn’t as steep as in previous years.

There were 760 opioid-related fatalities last year in St. Louis, St. Louis County and eight surrounding counties, a 7 percent increase from 2016, according to the St. Louis-based National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence. The year before, the number of deaths jumped nearly 40 percent.

“We have seen a major increase in access to treatment, in access to naloxone, in access to harm-reduction strategies, and that might having an impact in slowing down the increase,” said Brandon Costerison, director of the addiction prevention and education initiative MO-HOPE.

For Pregnant Moms With Addiction, Wash U Clinic Offers Drug Treatment and Prenatal Care

By Jul 25, 2019
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

She started using drugs at 16. After moving around the country and trying to quit several times, she came back to St. Louis four years later, hoping for a fresh start. 

After a few months, B. started using again. She has borderline personality disorder, a mental illness that makes it difficult to regulate emotions. She used drugs, mostly illegal opioids, to deal with the mental pain. 

Last winter, she had a chest cold and went to an urgent care center to get a steroid shot. After an exam, a nurse called her over and explained she couldn’t get the medicine, because it might harm her baby. Soon, she would need help with prenatal care and overcoming her addiction, the kind of treatment a Washington University clinic provides.