Missouri Gov. Parson Issues Statewide Stay-At-Home Order, Following 40 Other Governors

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued a statewide stay-at-home order Friday evening, becoming the 41st governor in the U.S. to prohibit nonessential business and activities. The order goes into effect just after midnight Sunday and remains in place through April 24.

“Individuals shall avoid leaving their homes or place of residence,” Parson said. “We must all make sacrifices. This is not about one individual person, this is about our friends and neighbors.”

Like its neighboring states, essential businesses and services will remain open throughout Missouri. Those include grocery stores, pharmacies and medical services, among others.

Residents will also be able to leave their homes for walks and other exercise as long as they maintain six feet from others. Parson’s order also allows individuals to travel to and from places of worship, provided those places observe limitations on gathering size and social distancing. City and county leaders can enact stricter policies to respond to local situations, he said.

“Stay at home, Missouri,” Parson said.

Parson resisted issuing the order for weeks, citing the potential damage to Missouri’s economy. He received pressure to tell residents to stay home from high-profile Democrats and medical groups throughout the state. Until Friday evening, his state was one of 10 that did not have statewide restrictions on business and movement.

He directed the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services to issue a social distancing order that took effect March 23. Missourians were told to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and stop eating or drinking at restaurants and bars.

“That’s exactly where Missouri needed to be at that time,” he said.

St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Jefferson County and several other Missouri counties issued their own stay-at-home orders in March, as did the state of Illinois, which has extended its restrictions through April.

