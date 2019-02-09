 Missouri Gun Death Rate Among Highest In The Nation, CDC Says | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Gun Death Rate Among Highest In The Nation, CDC Says

By 1 hour ago
  • According to the CDC, 1,307 Missourians died from gunshot wounds in 2017.
    According to the CDC, 1,307 Missourians died from gunshot wounds in 2017.
    David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri has one of the highest rates of gun-related deaths in the nation.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rank Missouri sixth in U.S. for gun death rate, including intentional and accidental shootings. The CDC reports 1,307 Missourians died from gunshot wounds in 2017, an increase over the previous year.

Laurie Punch, a trauma surgeon at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, considers gun violence a major threat to public health.

“We’re seeing patients who are coming in with injuries to the head, chest, abdomen and to the extremities,” Punch said. “Multiple bullets in one person — and that is some of the hardest stuff for us to deal with.”

The gun death rate in Missouri has been consistently higher than the national average since at least 1999.

Loading...

Slightly more people in Illinois died from gunshot wounds in 2017 than in Missouri. However, Illinois ranked 32nd in the U.S. for gun death rate, owing to its much larger population size.

Each year, firearm mortality data are compiled from death certificate information reported to the National Center for Health Statistics. The process — which includes collecting and verifying the data — takes approximately 18 months.

Beyond the numbers, Punch said gun violence is often viewed as a politically divisive issue, which can derail conversations about possible solutions.

“We can sit here and be divided on the reasons why the bullet got there and not recognize that the bottom line is, bullets are vectors of death and they’re killing people for lots of different reasons at an alarming rate,” Punch said.

The key, she said, is convening a range of experts — including law enforcement, healthcare workers and policymakers — and breaking down an “overwhelming” issue into manageable pieces.

A number of local initiatives are working to reduce gun deaths, including the Counseling on Access to Lethal Means program at Washington University, which helps patients at risk of suicide temporarily store guns and other dangerous items they may have at home.

In 2016, the non-profit Better Family Life launched several gun violence de-escalation centers in churches across the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County. At each location, staff work with individuals to resolve disputes without violence. The program is being considered as a model for other cities. 

Punch also co-founded Stop the Bleed STL, an organization that trains bystanders how to control severe bleeding in regions with high rates of gun violence.

“There is no way gun violence is going to change unless we see all the myriad of forces that are causing it and approach them one by one with the expertise we all have,” she said.

Follow Shahla on Twitter: @shahlafarzan

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Gun Violence
Gun Violence De-escalation
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Centers for Disease Control
Better Family Life
Counseling on Access to Lethal Means
Stop the Bleed STL
Washington University
Top Stories

Related Content

'Bullets don’t discriminate': St. Louis children face high rates of gun violence

By Dec 19, 2018
Erica Jones reads with her grandson, Jakeem, at their Florissant home. Jones has lost a daughter and a godson due to guns in recent years.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

A charmer. A smooth talker. A ball of life.

That’s how Erica Jones remembers her godson Jermon Perry.

The 7-year-old died in March after his younger brother accidentally shot him in the head while playing with a gun. Perry is one of hundreds of children who have been shot and killed over the last decade in St. Louis, a region with one of the highest rates of child gunshot wounds in the country.

'This is very much our lane': St. Louis doctor talks politics, gun violence and prevention

By Nov 15, 2018
Dr. Sonny Saggar has practiced medicine in the St. Louis region for many years but grew up in England. He's worked in hospital emergency rooms in both countries.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

After a tweet by the National Rifle Association last week suggested that medical professionals should “stay in their lane” when it comes to guns, many U.S. doctors responded with messages of their own. Dr. Sonny Saggar, a St. Louis physician, was among those insisting that the issue of gun violence actually falls well within their lane.

“When doctors say, ‘This is our lane, this is my lane,’ they’re basically raising awareness that gun violence is indeed a public health crisis,” Saggar said Thursday on St. Louis on the Air. “If a virus killed 20 kids in five minutes, or if a bacterial strain killed 60 people in 15 minutes – if you’ve got some pathogen randomly attacking schools, churches, nightclubs almost every day of the year, then people would wonder whether doctors had fallen asleep at the wheel.”

‘Stop the Bleed’ effort targets St. Louis neighborhoods affected by gun violence

By Oct 28, 2018
Dr. Laurie Punch, left, teaches a Stop the Bleed STL participant how to use a tourniquet to control severe bleeding.
Stop the Bleed STL

In St. Louis, health care workers are volunteering their time — and in some cases, their own money — to train bystanders how to control life-threatening bleeding.

The goal is simple: keep trauma victims alive long enough for them to reach a hospital.

Stop the Bleed STL offers free classes at locations throughout the greater St. Louis region, including schools, community centers and churches. The program, which is affiliated with the national Stop the Bleed campaign, focuses on areas with high rates of gun violence.