 Missouri House Votes To Limit The State's Open Records Laws, Passes Ethics Changes | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri House Votes To Limit The State's Open Records Laws, Passes Ethics Changes

By 18 minutes ago
  • Missouri House members sent ethics and open records law changes to the Senate.
    Missouri House members sent ethics and open records law changes to the Senate.
    Marshall Griffin / St. Louis Public Radio file photo
Originally published on February 7, 2019 5:01 pm

The majority of Missouri state representatives decided Thursday to subject local officials to the same lobbying and campaign contribution limits that state legislators face, as well as limit the amount of official records that can be made public.

Critics, including many Democrats, said the legislation effectively guts the state’s open records laws, as it would exempt documents and emails related to constituent matters and discussions about legislation.

“When this bill passes, it’s going to be the most radical undermining of open records and transparency law in state history,” said Rep. Jon Carpenter, D-Kansas City. “I think that’s a mistake, I don’t think it has the support of the people.”

But some of the bill’s supporters said they’d seek to make changes after hearing from constituents who were upset about the proposal.

“We do listen to the voice of the people here,” said Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin. “I’m happy when we get further through the process to compromise with the Senate, to make this bill even better.”

The bill’s ethics changes follows Amendment 1, otherwise known as Clean Missouri, which voters overwhelmingly approved in November. Under the new legislation, cities, counties and school boards all would have to follow the $2,000 limit on campaign contributions and a two-year lobbying ban after leaving office, which was part of Clean Missouri.

The bill also contains a ban on using encrypted text messaging apps like Confide that delete messages automatically; such apps were used by staff members for former Gov. Eric Greitens.

But Clean Missouri’s ethics provisions for state legislators included making their emails subject to the state’s Sunshine Law. Concerns about how that would affect constituent privacy prompted the amendment, which was offered by Republican Rep. Nick Schroer of St. Charles County.

The bill now goes on to the Senate, where leaders are likely to push for changes to the bill, according to The Associated Press.

Samuel King is the Missouri government and politics reporter at KCUR 89.3. Follow him on Twitter: @SamuelKingNews

Copyright 2019 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.

Tags: 
Sunshine law
Missouri House of Representatives
Jon Carpenter
Shamed Dogan
Nick Schroer
Top Stories

Related Content

Behind the Headlines: A Closer Look At Sunshine Law In Missouri And Illinois

By 5 hours ago
St. Louis on the Air logo

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will go behind the headlines to discuss what critics have called a “broadside attack” on Missouri Sunshine Law by state legislators.

Joining the discussion will be St. Louis Public Radio’s new investigative reporter, Beth Hundsdorfer, who will offer her insights into some of the processes, shifts and challenges involved in accessing public records in the bi-state region.

Have a question or comment about open-records laws? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.