 Missouri House Wants To Allow School Districts To Offer Elective Class On The Bible | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri House Wants To Allow School Districts To Offer Elective Class On The Bible

By 4 minutes ago
  • House Republicans talk during the last day of the legislative session. May 17, 2017
    Members of the Missouri House have given initial approval to allowing school districts to offer an elective social studies class on the Bible.
    File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Members of the Missouri House have given initial approval to allowing school districts to offer an elective social studies class on the Bible.

It’s a proposal that drew praise for offering students context on how the religious work affects society and criticism from lawmakers who believe it will plunge the state into needless litigation.

Rep. Ben Baker’s legislation would authorize school districts to offer an elective social studies class on the Hebrew Scriptures, the Old Testament of the Bible, or the New Testament of the Bible. Missouri House members gave initial approval to the Neosho Republican’s bill on Wednesday.

“So what’s happened with school districts that would like to offer this as an elective, their legal counsels are saying ‘no, you can use it as a reference but not as a full class or a full elective,’” Baker said. “So part of what I was trying to accomplish with this is to make it so that it’s very clear: That you can do a full elective bible class from a historical, literary perspective. And that way, it will empower them to be able to do what they’re actually already allowed to do.”

Baker says the aim of the class would be to teach students how those books influenced society — and America’s founding fathers.

“That connection in of itself I think would help understand a lot of things: Government, law, justice — you can go down the line,” Baker said. “There’s a lot of value there in understanding those, aside from being able to understand the culture around us.”

One point of contention during Wednesday’s debate was whether other religious texts should be included in a class. State Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, unsuccessfully offered an amendment that would have allowed Muslim, Hindu and Buddhist works.

“I am especially sensitive about majorities dominating minorities. And our founders were especially concerned about majorities dominating majorities,” said Dogan, who is the only black Republican member of the Missouri House. “That’s why we don’t have a popular democracy for every issue. That’s why we have a representative democracy.

Asked why his bill didn’t include Muslim, Hindu or Buddhist scriptures, Baker said “in doing that, they were being exclusionary.”

“There’s more religious texts than that,” Baker said. “So it would be more exclusionary than the current law is. They can already teach any of those books that they want to as an elective or part of elective courses. And there’s value in those things. I do think there’s a difference though between all of those religious books and the influence of the Bible on our nation. So I think our students need to know that.”

Critics of Baker’s bill contended that Missouri could open itself up to lawsuits.

“You know this is going to be challenged in court and you know the state of Missouri is going to lose,” said state Rep. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City.

Baker’s bill still needs another vote before it can go before the Missouri Senate.

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Ben Baker
Shamed Dogan
Greg Razer
Missouri House
2019 General Assembly
Top Stories

Related Content

Missouri House Votes To Limit The State's Open Records Laws, Passes Ethics Changes

By Feb 7, 2019

The majority of Missouri state representatives decided Thursday to subject local officials to the same lobbying and campaign contribution limits that state legislators face, as well as limit the amount of official records that can be made public.

St. Charles County Law Enforcement Reaps Benefits Of I-70 Cash Seizures

By Feb 18, 2019
In the past two decades, the federal government took in $36.5 billion in assets police seized from people, many of whom never were charged with a crime or shown to have drugs.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

This story is part of a collaborative-reporting initiative supported by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. All stories can be found here: https://taken.pulitzercenter.org/

Law-enforcement agencies in St. Charles County got a budget windfall of more than $1 million in 2017.

The unplanned money wasn’t the result of higher taxes or donations, but instead came from a court process known as civil asset forfeiture.

Politically Speaking: Rep. Dogan on prospect of impeachment and legislative work left unfinished

By & May 8, 2018
Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome state Rep. Shamed Dogan to the program.

Dogan is a Republican from Ballwin. He was first elected to the Missouri House in 2014 and was re-elected in 2016. He decided to run for another House term in 2018 after mulling over whether to run for St. Louis County executive.

Parson's agenda: Bolster job development and find money for roads

By Dec 17, 2018
Gov. Mike Parson speaks to St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum during an interview on Dec. 13, 2018.
David Kovaluk I St. Louis Public Radio

After roughly six months as governor, Mike Parson is not only settling into the job — he’s charting out an ambitious policy agenda.

In a wide-ranging interview with St. Louis Public Radio, Parson laid out his priorities. Much of his agenda centers around developing jobs and finding more money for roads and bridges. But it also includes overhauling state programs that already require a lot of money — or have elicited controversy in the past.