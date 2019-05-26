 Missouri, Illinois Step Up Seat Belt Enforcement | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri, Illinois Step Up Seat Belt Enforcement

By 16 minutes ago
  • Susan DeCourcy, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Adminsitration, speaks at the launch of the 2019 Click It or Ticket campaign on May 20, 2019.
    Susan DeCourcy, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speaks at the launch of the 2019 "Click It or Ticket" campaign on May 20.
    Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Police departments in Missouri and Illinois are joining law enforcement across the nation over this Memorial Day weekend to crack down on drivers and passengers who don’t wear their seat belts.

More than 500 people have died on the roads in the two states combined this year, and in more than half of those crashes, the people who died were not wearing a seat belt. The annual "Click It or Ticket" campaign, which runs this year from May 20 until June 2, is intended to help bring that number down.

“No matter what type of vehicle you drive, wearing a seat belt is the best defense against impaired, aggressive and distracted drivers,” said Capt. Stephen Ferrier, the commander of Troop C of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “No matter how safe you drive, you can’t control other drivers.”

Missouri’s seat belt usage rate of 84% in 2017 lags behind the national average of nearly 90%, Ferrier said, and campaigns like Click It or Ticket are helpful in bringing that percentage up.

In Illinois, this is the first big travel weekend since a new law took effect requiring that children under the age of 2 ride in rear-facing car seats.

“The complexities of installing a child’s car seat can be frustrating,” said Brendan Kelly, the acting director of the Illinois State Police. “It can be a difficult task to overcome for caregivers. We realize that. And that is why there are certified car seat safety technicians scattered throughout the state.”

Installation helpsites in both Missouri and Illinois can be found at www.safekids.org.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Click it or Ticket
Brendan Kelly
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Illinois State Police
Top Stories

Related Content

Mo. and Ill. plan to step up enforcement over holiday weekend

By Julie Bierach May 27, 2011
Flickr/Mid-America Public Safety Police/Fire

Police and transportation officials in Mo. and Ill. plan to boost enforcement over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Missouri Highway Patrol will again participate in Operation C.A.R.E (Combined Accident Reduction Effort.) Troopers will be on alert for all traffic offenses, especially aggressive and impaired drivers.

Politically Speaking: Kelly on his quest to turn Illinois’ 12th District blue again

By Sep 10, 2018
St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Brendan Kelly, the Democratic candidate in the 12th Congressional District, talked extensively with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum about his decision to enter the highly-competitive congressional contest.

Kelly is squaring off against Congressman Mike Bost, who became one of the first Republicans to represent the 12th District in generations when he captured the seat in 2014. The Bost-Kelly contest is expected to be one of the most competitive congressional races in the nation this year.