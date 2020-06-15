 Missouri Law Could Limit Enforcement Of Supreme Court Ruling Protecting LGBTQ Workers | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Law Could Limit Enforcement Of Supreme Court Ruling Protecting LGBTQ Workers

  • Demonstrators gathered in downtown St. Louis to advocate for the rights of LGBTQ workers in Missouri. October 17, 2019.
    Demonstrators gathered in October 2019 in downtown St. Louis to advocate for the rights of LGBTQ workers in Missouri.
    File Photo | Andrea Smith | St. Louis Public Radio

Advocates for gay and transgender workers are calling a U.S. Supreme Court ruling an unexpected victory. But some worry Missouri’s labor laws could make the federal ruling hard to enforce locally. 

The court’s 6-to-3 decision Monday concerning the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bars employers from discriminating against workers who are LGBTQ. The move cements federal legal protections for an estimated 180,000 adults in Missouri. 

Local activists say they still plan to seek further protections for LGBTQ workers.

Missouri is an “at will” state that allows employers to fire workers at any time, without warning or explanation. That can leave workers without evidence of discriminiation when it has occurred, according to the Rainbow Workers' Alliance, which advocates for LGBTQ workers. 

“I’m convinced that some Missouri businesses will continue to use that at-will status to bully and discriminate against LGBTQIA workers throughout the state,” said Niles Zoschke, an organizer with the grassroots group. 

The alliance has urged area workers to turn to unions and employers with employment contracts that include anti-discrimination language for gay and transgender people. 

For St. Louisan Beth Gombos, the Supreme Court decision seems “too good to be true.” 

Gombos, who is genderqueer and uses "they" and "them" pronouns, said they’re glad that the court ruled in favor of LGBTQ workers. But Gombos isn’t sure the legal protections would have helped them fight discrimination they faced at previous jobs.

“There was a series of events that made me know in my heart of hearts that the reason that I was fired was because I was queer. But there was nothing that would prove that,” Gombos said. 

Advocates still plan to challenge state laws

Even as some celebrate the Supreme Court’s decision Monday, advocates for LGBTQ workers in Missouri say they are focused on changing the state’s laws. 

Missouri’s Human Rights Act does not specifically prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people and only a handful of cities and counties have laws that offer comprehensive legal protections for gay and transgender workers. 

For more than 20 years in a row, Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation that would specifically add LGBTQ status to the list of protected categories in the state’s Human Rights Act. The Missouri House and Senate have never passed the legislation.

American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri officials said that some employers might still try to use state law to avoid deny workers protections. St. Louis County attorneys tried this tactic last year when they argued in court that state law didn’t protect a gay police sergeant from discrimination. 

“We want to fight on every level that we can. Any excuse that any employer or healthcare provider or housing officer — any place where someone might experience discrimination, we want to close all of those doors,” Jay-Marie Hill, who coordinates the organization’s advocacy for transgender Missourians. 

Hill said that the organization is celebrating Monday’s ruling as a victory for gay and transgender Missourians. Hill said that the ACLU also plans to continue pushing for state legislation that would protect more LGBTQ people. 

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed a legal brief in 2019 that urged the U.S. Supreme Court to allow state legislatures — not courts — to decide nondiscrimination laws.

A spokesman for Schmitt reaffirmed the attorney general’s previous position: “We made a textual argument as it relates to the original meaning of the law, and the Supreme Court has delivered their opinion — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt believes strongly that every person should be treated with dignity under the law.”

Missouri LGBTQ Workers Prepare For ‘Terrifying’ Supreme Court Rulings In 2020

By Oct 18, 2019
Protesters marched through downtown St. Louis on Sunday to protest ongoing U.S. Supreme Court cases that could leave LGBTQ workers in Missouri with few laws protecting them against discrimination.
Andrea Smith | St. Louis Public Radio

It’s a brisk Sunday morning, and nearly 100 people are singing hymns at the steps of St. Louis City Hall. The congregation waves rainbow and transgender pride flags and hoists picket signs that demand civil rights for LGBTQ workers.

Among the protesters is Beth Gombos, who says they’re "terrified" by the possible outcomes of three ongoing U.S Supreme Court cases.

The court could rule next year that federal civil rights law doesn’t prevent employers from firing people for being gay, bisexual or transgender. If the court decides against the employees in the cases, Missouri’s estimated 180,000 LGBTQ adults would be left with little recourse against discrimination in the workplace. 

'It's Always The Right Time To Fight Discrimination,' Says Lawyer For LGBTQ Couple In Housing Case

By Jan 22, 2019
Arlene Zarembka (at left) is a lawyer for the plaintiffs in the case, and Jeffrey Mittman is the executive director of the ACLU of Missouri. They joined the Jan. 22, 2019, talk show.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

The LGBTQ couple whose lawsuit against Sunset Hills-based Friendship Village was recently dismissed by a circuit judge will be taking further legal action, an attorney for Mary Walsh and Beverly Nance told host Don Marsh during Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air.

“Definitely Mary and Bev are going to be appealing this,” Arlene Zarembka said of the Jan. 16 decision. The case against the local retirement community is one that St. Louis Public Radio’s Shahla Farzan has been following since the summer of 2018.

In conversation with Marsh and Jeffrey Mittman, executive director of the ACLU of Missouri, Zarembka noted that the judge argued the Federal Housing Act “doesn’t bar discrimination based on sexual orientation and that this was not a sex-discrimination claim.”

St. Louis County Lawyer Argued Law Doesn’t Protect Gay Cop From Discrimination

By Oct 30, 2019
Police Chief Jon Belmar (left) and Ron Corvington (right) in 2014
File Photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 8 p.m. Oct. 30 with comment from Hazel Erby, county director of diversity, equity and inclusion — 

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Tuesday promised changes to police department leadership after a sergeant won a nearly $20 million discrimination suit by arguing that he was passed over for promotions because he is gay. 

But a lawyer for the county last week argued that the judge should rule against Sgt. Keith Wildhaber because Missouri’s nondiscrimination act doesn’t include sexual orientation as a protected class. 

Public speakers at a St. Louis County Council meeting on Tuesday questioned the department’s commitment to reform and the sincerity of the county’s response. 

St. Louis County Again Argues It's Legal To Discriminate Against Gays In Wildhaber Case

By Nov 26, 2019
St. Louis County Police car
Paul Sableman | Flickr

In October, attorneys for St. Louis County fighting a discrimination case filed by a gay police sergeant made the argument that a judge should rule against him because Missouri law doesn’t include sexual orientation as a protected class.

The legal maneuver prompted an angry response from County Executive Sam Page, who said he was “horrified and surprised that argument was used, and I don’t want to see it used again.”

But outside attorneys hired by the county made that exact argument in a court filing this week.