 Missouri Officials Confirm Two Cases Of Illness Related To Vaping | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Officials Confirm Two Cases Of Illness Related To Vaping

By 9 minutes ago
  • Murphy Lee poses for a portrait at Vape Ya Tailfeather in St. Charles.
    Murphy Lee poses for a portrait at Vape Ya Tailfeather in St. Charles in 2015.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri health officials have confirmed two cases in the state of a mysterious vaping-related pulmonary illness that has sickened hundreds of people across the nation. 

Missouri officials are investigating the cases of seven other patients to determine if their symptoms match the criteria for the illness. They’re also warning consumers not to tamper with vaping products.

Patients with the illness report nausea, shortness of breath, fever and elevated heart rates. The nine Missouri patients have reported modifying pre-packaged vaping products to smoke other substances such as Vitamin E or THC, said Randall Williams, director of the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

“Until we can ascertain what’s going on with a very perplexing problem, people should probably use a great abundance of caution with vaping,” he said. “Very specifically, if they are going to vape, I would be extremely careful about in any way altering these devices or putting other substances in those devices.”

The respiratory illness has mystified local state and federal public health experts. Close to 400 patients have confirmed cases, and six people have died. 

While most patients in the U.S. have reported using vaping products, investigators have not identified a single chemical that is making people sick, he said. 

“The great challenge is there cannot be one common substance, because it’s in 36 states, it’s too widespread,” Williams said. “'We don’t know' is the short answer. It’s very perplexing.”

The fact all the patients vape is likely not a coincidence, Williams said. Because it’s clear the people became ill from inhaling toxic chemicals, vaping is likely the cause, he said. 

“Most people who have pulmonary problems will either have an infection, or sometimes obviously cancer,” he said. “But an inhalation, where you have inhaled some toxin, whether it be a gas or whatever, has a fairly characteristic pattern that’s different than your commonplace pneumonias” and other infections, he said. 

Although doctors aren’t required to report the disease as they do with plague or measles, the Department of Health and Senior Services is asking doctors to report to state officials any patients who have similar symptoms who have used vaping products. 

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @Petit_Smudge

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Vaping
E-Cigarettes
Department of Health and Senior Services
Randall Williams
Top Stories

Related Content

Missouri Issues Health Advisory For Possible E-Cigarette Health Issues

By Sep 2, 2019
Health regulators have been trying to keep up with a surge in popularity of vaping products. Officials in Missouri admit more study is needed to clearly determine if e-cigarettes are linked to health problems.
Wayne Pratt | St. Louis Public Radio

Health officials in Missouri are warning residents about the potential dangers of vaping. 

The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services has issued a health advisory for severe lung conditions possibly related to e-cigarette use. It comes after Illinois reported what is believed to be the first vaping-related death in the United States.

Tobacco purchasing age in St. Louis County rising to 21

By Aug 30, 2016
Daniel Gallagher holds up a sign outside of the St. Louis County Administrative Building in Clayton. Gallagher says he opposes a bill raising the age to purchasing tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to 21.
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 7:50 a.m., Sept. 7 with council approval - The minimum age to purchase tobacco and vaping equipment in St. Louis County is about to change. The county council has voted in favor of an ordinance increasing the age from 18 to 21.

One Dead In Illinois From Vaping-Related Breathing Problems

By Sam Dunklau Aug 24, 2019

At least one person has died in Illinois, after they used an e-cigarette product that appears to have caused fatal breathing problems. The death may be the first vaping fatality in the nation.