Missouri To Regulate Coal Ash Ponds For The First Time

  • An aerial shot of two closed coal ash ponds at the Meramec Energy Center in St. Louis in February 2018.
    The Missouri Department of Natural Resources released its plan last week for regulating ponds and landfills where utilities dump toxic coal ash waste.
    Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Coal-fired power plants that dump toxic waste in ponds could be required to monitor groundwater near the ponds and landfills, under a plan released by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Under the plan released this month, utility companies would have to test every six months for harmful toxins, such as arsenic and mercury, that are typically found in coal ash waste.

In recent years, Missouri utilities have closed or have announced that they will soon close many of their coal ash ponds. The utility can choose one of two methods: closing the pond by removing all of the waste or by leaving and capping the waste in place.

Missouri has 36 coal ash ponds, according to MDNR. Many have existed since the 1970s and 1980s and do not have liners that keep contaminants from seeping out into the environment.

If MDNR finds that a pond the utility closed by the latter method is leaking contaminants into the groundwater that exceed state drinking water standards, the state agency could order the utility to excavate the waste entirely under its proposal.

“Corrective measures could be a wide range of different things,” said Chris Nagel, MDNR’s solid waste director. “Everything from clean closure to various methods of trying to control releases to groundwater.”

In 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency established its rule for coal ash ponds and landfills. It has required utilities across the country to test groundwater and publish publicly accessible results online. However, since coal ash waste is not classified as “hazardous waste,” states like Missouri are responsible for overseeing disposal sites.

The Sierra Club and the Labadie Environmental Organization are concerned that the state’s regulations won’t be strong to address groundwater contamination. Since Ameren Missouri’s ponds are located near the Missouri and Mississippi River, they also fear that floods could cause coal ash from the ponds to spill into local waterways.

Last fall, floodwaters caused by Hurricane Florence breached a coal ash pond in Wilmington, North Carolina.

For capped coal ash ponds already located near waterways, there isn’t much that can be done, Nagel said. Power plants can only address what happens after a flood.

If there was a flood they would have to go back after the flood receded, do inspections and verify the cover is still intact,” Nagel said.

The Missouri Energy Development Association, which represents the interests of the state’s utilities, supports the draft regulations. Trey Davis, president of MEDA, wrote to Chris Nagel on Feb. 1, urging the state agency to hasten the rulemaking process.

After MDNR submits its proposal to EPA for approval, Nagel expects the regulations to become effective on Sept. 30. The state could change them, if a federal lawsuit environmental groups filed against the EPA’s proposal to dismantle its coal ash disposal regulations is successful.

“We do anticipate that there’s going to likely have to be a revised version of the state regulations in order to follow along with wherever the federal rule ends up being finalized,” Nagel said.

MDNR will take public feedback until March 28. The state agency has also scheduled an informal listening post on Feb. 19 and a formal public hearing on March 21 in Jefferson City.

Related Content

EPA's new coal-ash rule could weaken oversight of waste sites

By Jul 18, 2018
An active coal-ash pond at the Meramec Energy Center in St. Louis County in February 2018.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

The Environmental Protection Agency has changed its regulations to give states more authority over how utilities should dispose and monitor pollution from toxic waste generated by coal-fired power plants. Environmental advocates in Missouri and Illinois warn that the newly revised rule will not do enough to protect water quality and human health.

The amendments, approved Tuesday by acting EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler, lowered standards for several chemicals, such as lead, that are found in coal-ash waste. It also extends the deadline for utilities to close its coal-ash ponds and allows state officials to oversee and stop groundwater monitoring at coal-ash waste sites.

Will Missouri's new coal pollution regulations hold utilities accountable?

By Jun 8, 2018
An active coal-ash pond at the Meramec Energy Center in St. Louis County in February 2018.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Just before former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned, he signed a bill to regulate coal-ash waste, a toxic byproduct of coal-fired power plants.

Coal ash, also known as coal combustion residuals, contains a number of heavy metals, including lead and arsenic, that are known to cause cancer. While some of the waste does become recycled, Ameren Missouri and other utilities dispose coal ash into landfills and ponds.

Coal ash regulations too weak and could be getting weaker, environmentalists say

By Apr 24, 2018
The Missouri Sierra Club and its supporters gathered in front of Ameren Missouri's headquarters in St. Louis in April 2018 to protest against proposed regulations that could weaken oversight of coal ash waste.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

As environmentalists voiced concerns in Washington about possible changes to the Environmental Protection Agency's rules on disposing coal ash waste, some in Missouri chose to express their opposition by staging a protest at a major utility corporation's doorstep. 

The Missouri chapter of the Sierra Club gathered a small band of supporters Tuesday at Ameren Missouri's headquarters in St. Louis. They held large signs that showed images of Ameren's four power plants in Missouri and listed details about the toxic heavy metals that coal ash contains, such as arsenic.

Ameren Missouri announced recently that it plans to close all of its coal ash ponds by 2022. However, activists want the regulators to address the contamination the ponds have already caused and are unhappy that Ameren has chosen to close its ponds by leaving them in place.

Environmentalists say water permit will not address pollution from Ameren's Rush Island plant

By Mar 8, 2018
An active coal-ash pond at the Meramec Energy Center in St. Louis County in February 2018.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Environmentalists plan to raise concerns at a public hearing tonight about water-quality issues caused by Ameren Missouri's Rush Island Energy Center in Festus. 

Ameren Missouri plans to close all coal ash ponds but will leave the waste in place

By Feb 15, 2018
An active coal-ash pond at the Meramec Energy Center in St. Louis County in February 2018.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Over the next five years, Ameren Missouri plans to close the ponds it uses to dump the byproduct of its coal-fired power plants.

The company has 15 ponds among its four power plants. Ameren closed two out of the nine ponds at the Meramec Energy Center in St. Louis County earlier this year. Coal-fired power plants have traditionally used water to handle coal ash, but recent advances in technology are allowing utilities such as Ameren to use dry systems instead.