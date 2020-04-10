Missouri Secretary Of State Tells Dozens Of Employees To Return To Work Monday

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is asking about 40 employees who have their own offices to return to work on Monday, one week after a statewide stay-at-home order was issued by Gov. Mike Parson.

In an email obtained by St. Louis Public Radio, Trish Vincent, executive deputy secretary of state, said Thursday that “those who have offices should return to work” next week “unless otherwise directed.” The email goes on to suggest employees use the handicap entrance and activate the button with their elbows to enter the building.

Parson’s stay-at-home order closes all state buildings for public use, but makes exemptions for employees deemed “essential.”

“The stay-at-home order does not apply to all government business,” Ashcroft said Friday. “We shut down our building, but we shut it down to public access. We have been working every business day.”

Ashcroft said about 20 employees are already working in the building on a daily basis, and they’re asking roughly 40 more to return. He said normally there are about 180 employees in the office.

Some employees are still working from home and Ashcroft says some are being asked to refrain from coming into work due to health concerns.

“If we can bring people back safely, which is what we’re doing in stage one, then we need to bring people back to make sure we’re getting the work done that I swore an oath to when I was inaugurated,” said Ashcroft.

According to the memo, all employees who have an office are expected to return to work. They are told to work with their office door closed and are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.

“Washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, sanitary wipes or spray is each employee's responsibility in their area,” the email states.

Ashcroft cited answering phone calls, taking security reports, or access to necessary documents and data needed to complete work that may be in an employee’s office, as some of the “various reasons” he’s asking employees to return.

Some of the most important work completed by his office, is elections. On Thursday, Parson said he does not support a vote by mail approach. Ashcroft did not say whether he backed the idea but did say he doesn’t have the authority to make that decision.

.@GovParsonMO says he will not support vote-by-mail effort. He says current system is a good one and there shouldn't be changes "out of fear." MO Democratic SOS candidate @yinka_faleti has been calling on governor to offer VBM amid spread of #COVID19 — Jaclyn Driscoll (@DriscollNPR) April 9, 2020

He said his office is creating a “game plan” for elections in June, August, and the Missouri gubernatorial and presidential elections in November, when some health experts suggest there may be a second surge of the virus.

After Parson announced on Thursday that schools were closed for the rest of the year, Ashcroft says his office is now planning to use schools as polling places. They would like to include in-person, curbside, and possibly even drive-through voting.

Ashcroft said he will be wearing a homemade mask in the office and he is encouraging their use, but is not requiring employees to wear one and his office is not supplying them.

His office has continued to pay employees that have been sent home due to the coronavirus. “But now that we’ve found a way for people to do it, we feel they should start to return,” he said.

If employees develop symptoms or have a fever, Ashcroft says they are asked to stay home. He said they will handle paid or sick leave on a case by case basis. As stated in the email, “PLEASE, if you are sick or running a temperature DO NOT COME TO WORK and call your supervisor!!!!”

Ashcroft said they’ll be bringing employees back in phases, of which phase one begins on Monday. He said he is unsure when they’ll begin the next phase, but the staff memo states “this is the plan through Friday, May 1.”

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for us to make a decision about phase two until we go through phase one,” he said. “I don’t want to rush this, because I think if we rush it we do put my employees at risk.”

