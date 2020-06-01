 Missouri S&T May Cut Majors In Addition To Furloughs And Layoffs | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri S&T May Cut Majors In Addition To Furloughs And Layoffs

By 59 minutes ago
  • Missouri S&T will see layoffs and furloughs, and possibly elimination of some major because of ecnomic pressures from the coronavirus.
    Missouri S&T will see layoffs and furloughs, and possibly elimination of some major because of ecnomic pressures from the coronavirus.
    Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

ROLLA — Missouri University of Science and Technology is expected to announce furloughs and layoffs this week, similar to those at most colleges and universities, but the cuts could include degree programs.

S&T Chancellor Mo Dehghani said financial challenges caused by the pandemic provide a chance for the university to improve the focus on its core, and that could include eliminating majors.

“This is the opportunity for us to see what programs we can integrate. What programs that have been, frankly, lingering for the last several years [that] we can potentially sunset,” Dehghani said during a recent virtual town hall meeting.

Dehghani did not give specifics when he made those comments. Missouri S&T grants about 2,500 diplomas every year, with 93% of them in science, technology, engineering and math. In the past six years, some majors have had just a handful of graduates, with an average of 15 in English, 11 in history and three in philosophy and religious studies.

“There might be a program or two that we outright will jettison in the interest of having a much stronger core,” Dehghani said. “We will invest in other areas of the campus. In fact, that is just as much on our minds as reducing costs and looking at efficiency of our university.”

Missouri S&T wouldn’t be the first public university in the state to cut degree programs as part of a response to the coronavirus economy. Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph announced in April it will phase out dozens of majors including English, history, philosophy, political science, economics, sociology and the arts.

“With understanding and support, Missouri Western can heal and emerge poised to transform and thrive,” President Matt Wilson said in a statement when the cuts were announced. “While we simply cannot be everything to everyone, focusing on our core strengths will enable us to grow stronger and thrive.”

Consolidating degree programs and removing duplication in the University of Missouri system — which includes campuses in Columbia, Rolla, Kansas City and St. Louis — has been under consideration for years. System President Mun Choi addressed the issue when state appropriations were cut in 2017.

“We have, across the four campuses, 400 majors. We duplicate majors from campus to campus. In some cases we may say if you want to study this particular discipline, you may want to consider this campus as opposed to coming to our campus here,” Choi said.

Dehghani is expected to announce Missouri S&T’s plans at a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday.

Follow Jonathan on Twitter: @JonathanAhl

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Missouri S&T
Higher Education
Top Stories
coronavirus

Related Content

University Of Missouri System Could Lose Up To $180 Million In Pandemic, Prompting Cuts

By Apr 14, 2020

Updated, 4:40 p.m. Tuesday – The economic fallout from COVID-19 could cost the University of Missouri System $180 million, triggering layoffs, furloughs and other cost-cutting measures.

“The problems that we see based on the reductions in state support, also the softness in enrollment in the fall, and how the market is doing in terms of our investment outcomes, we expect a significant downtown for the university,” President Mun Choi said Tuesday during a virtual town hall for University of Missouri faculty and staff, “and that does require structural changes.”

Missouri S&T Looks To Reopen In Phases With Classes Resuming In The Fall

By Apr 26, 2020
Statue of St. Patrick looking over the Missouri S&T quad, 4-24-20
Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

ROLLA — With some data suggesting the region and state hit its peak in coronavirus spread more than a week ago, Missouri University of Science and Technology is planning to start a slow process of bringing people back to campus.

School officials announced the plan during a recent virtual town hall meeting, the latest in a series held every week since the coronavirus pandemic reached the area.

“The optimism [about the data] points us in a direction of looking at repopulation of campus in a well-thought-out, phased approach,” said Dr. Dennis Goodman, the university's medical director. “Getting ready for that phase that is going to occur in August which will be a large population surge.”

College Towns Like Rolla Hit Especially Hard In Coronavirus Economy

By Apr 23, 2020
A Public House Brewing Company employee brings pizza to a curbside customer. It's a small business trying to make it in a collge town where the students have largely left town. 4-02-20
Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

ROLLA — Like most small businesses in the U.S., those in college towns are trying to find a way to stay afloat amid stay-at-home orders and social distancing because of the coronavirus.

But they often face a double whammy, with a sizable amount of the population leaving as dorms are closed and classes are moved online. That’s what’s happening in Rolla, home to Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Rolla is a town of about 20,000, and that includes about 8,000 students at Missouri S&T. While an exact count isn’t known, many of those students left campus and the city to return home to complete their classes online.

Colleges Tell Students To Prepare To Come Back, But Be Ready To Leave

By May 18, 2020
William Thomas, 18, of Chicago Heights, Illinois, fills out residential housing paperwork at a Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville freshman orientation on Friday, July 28, 2017.
File photo | Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Colleges and universities in the St. Louis region are starting to piece together plans for how students can return to their campuses for the fall semester, with plenty of emergency escape hatches built into those blueprints.

“We will definitely have a fall semester,” Rob Wild, Washington University’s interim vice chancellor for student affairs, said in a letter to students late last month, adding, “our strong preference is to have an ‘in-person’ experience, where students, faculty, and staff can be together on campus as a full community. However, we may need to make some changes.”

UMSL's New Chancellor Kristin Sobolik Shares Her Plans To 'Lean In' To Community Needs

By Apr 17, 2020
Kristin Sobolik was appointed chancellor April 9.
University of Missouri-St. Louis

About a week ago, the University of Missouri-St. Louis announced it had a new chancellor: Kristin Sobolik. Her selection followed a national search that ultimately led right back to campus. Sobolik has been part of the UMSL leadership team since 2017 — first as provost and most recently as interim chancellor.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sobolik joined host Sarah Fenske to share how she plans to lead the university in the uniquely challenging months ahead.