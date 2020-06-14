 Missouri S&T Researchers Study How Energy Customers Decide To Use Solar | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri S&T Researchers Study How Energy Customers Decide To Use Solar

By 19 minutes ago
  • Missouri S&T is researching how residents and businesses like this bus depot in Rolla decide to use solar energy. 06-12-20
    Missouri S&T is researching how residents and businesses like this bus depot in Rolla decide to use solar energy.
    Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

ROLLA Missouri University of Science and Technology researchers are trying to find out what is blocking people from using more solar energy with the help of a federal grant.

The research will look at economic and psychological reasons for why a homeowner or business would choose or not choose solar energy.

“We want to understand the factors that affect electricity use and adoption of solar energy,” said Islam El-adaway, a civil engineering professor at Missouri S&T and the leader of the project. “This is one of multiple steps we hope to take.”

El-adaway said most people think the economic incentive is the most important factor.

“Someone will follow and say, ‘Yes, I will invest $5,000 or $10,000 today, but this will save me long down the road,’” El- Adaway said. “Once we understand more about economic factors and customers’ attitudes, we can take it to the next level.”

El-adaway’s team will also include social scientists who will look at attitudes toward solar energy and how they impact the decision. He is working with the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley Authority to survey customers there.

He said the final report will be a guide utility companies can use to help accelerate the use of renewable energy. 

But such a guide may not have a significant impact in Missouri, said James Owens, the executive director of Renew Missouri, a clean energy advocacy group.

He said the legal restrictions to using solar power in Missouri is the biggest block to wider use of renewable energy. 

“The law just does not require the utility companies to give you any kind of ability to make substantial, meaningful power and still stay hooked up to the grid,” Owens said.

Owens said until laws are changed at the state level, there will be a significant factor limiting solar use in Missouri.

Missouri S&T’s research is being funded by a $250,000 grant from the National Science Foundation, with additional money from a private foundation. The final report will be shared with utility companies, presented at conferences and become part of the S&T curriculum.

Follow Jonathan on Twitter: @JonathanAhl

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

 

Tags: 
Missouri S&T
Solar
Solar Power
Top Stories

Related Content

Missouri S&T Will Close $32 Million Deficit With Layoffs And Furloughs

By Jun 4, 2020
Photo taken 06-04-20
Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

ROLLA — The financial impact of the coronavirus and resulting cuts in state funding has led Missouri University of Science and Technology to cut more than 120 positions on campus, about 10% of its workforce.

Chief Financial Officer Cuba Plain said during a virtual town hall meeting Thursday that 44 staff and five faculty will be laid off and 58 staff and 13 faculty positions that are vacant will stay unfilled.

A total of 90 employees will receive temporary furloughs lasting two weeks to two months.

Missouri S&T Looks To Reopen In Phases With Classes Resuming In The Fall

By Apr 26, 2020
Statue of St. Patrick looking over the Missouri S&T quad, 4-24-20
Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

ROLLA — With some data suggesting the region and state hit its peak in coronavirus spread more than a week ago, Missouri University of Science and Technology is planning to start a slow process of bringing people back to campus.

School officials announced the plan during a recent virtual town hall meeting, the latest in a series held every week since the coronavirus pandemic reached the area.

“The optimism [about the data] points us in a direction of looking at repopulation of campus in a well-thought-out, phased approach,” said Dr. Dennis Goodman, the university's medical director. “Getting ready for that phase that is going to occur in August which will be a large population surge.”

Missouri S&T Researchers Analyze Twitter For National Mood On Coronavirus

By Apr 13, 2020
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

ROLLA — Researchers at Missouri University of Science and Technology are analyzing millions of tweets to track the nation’s mood and behavior during the coronavirus outbreak.

And they say the data could help devise strategies to deal with this pandemic and others. 

Computer science professor Sanjay Madria and Ph.D. student Yasin Kabir created a program that started searching Twitter in early March for trending topics, keywords, phrases and other elements in tweets that give some insight to the public sentiment about coronavirus.