 Missouri S&T Will Close $32 Million Deficit With Layoffs And Furloughs | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri S&T Will Close $32 Million Deficit With Layoffs And Furloughs

By 20 minutes ago
  • Photo taken 06-04-20
    MIssouri University of Science and Technology is cutting positions to close a budget deficit caused by the coronavirus.
    Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

ROLLA — The financial impact of the coronavirus and resulting cuts in state funding has led Missouri University of Science and Technology to cut more than 120 positions on campus, about 10% of its workforce.

Chief Financial Officer Cuba Plain said during a virtual town hall meeting Thursday that 44 staff and five faculty will be laid off and 58 staff and 13 faculty positions that are vacant will stay unfilled.

A total of 90 employees will receive temporary furloughs lasting two weeks to two months.

“This budget year is different than any I have ever dealt with in my career,” Plain said. “The amount of unknowns we are dealing with is just mind-boggling.”

Plain said the university is looking to make substantial changes to the organization to help protect core functions and avoid facing these kinds of decisions in the future.

That’s why, Plain said, Missouri S&T is not considering temporary pay reductions like some other schools.

“Across the board pay reductions are one-time, stopgap measures, just another way of kicking the can down the road,” Plain said. “Our philosophy at S&T has always been that we try to look at our problems and look at our issues and deal with them as appropriately and as quickly as we can.”

Missouri S&T is in process of notifying the employees who are being laid off.

Despite the cuts, S&T Chancellor Mo Dehghani said there are promising signs for the future.

“Our freshman enrollment is up simply because we paid attention and put investment in enrollment management,” Dehghani said.

Dehghani did not comment about the possibility of cutting degree programs during Thursday’s forum. Two weeks ago he said such a move was possible. He looked to clarify his position and quell concerns among faculty members with an email to the campus community on Monday.

“We have not made any decisions regarding the elimination of any academic programs at Missouri S&T, and we will not do so without first thoroughly reviewing our options with a variety of stakeholders,” Dehghani said in his message.

He said he is setting up a small group to study the issue.

“This group will include faculty and staff representation, and my charge to them is to look at areas for investment as well as areas for possible integration,” Dehghani said.

Follow Jonathan on Twitter: @JonathanAhl

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Missouri S&T
Mo Dehghani
coronavirus
Layoffs
Furloughs
Top Stories

Related Content

Missouri S&T May Cut Majors In Addition To Furloughs And Layoffs

By Jun 1, 2020
Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

ROLLA — Missouri University of Science and Technology is expected to announce furloughs and layoffs this week, similar to those at most colleges and universities, but the cuts could include degree programs.

S&T Chancellor Mo Dehghani said financial challenges caused by the pandemic provide a chance for the university to improve the focus on its core, and that could include eliminating majors.

“This is the opportunity for us to see what programs we can integrate. What programs that have been, frankly, lingering for the last several years [that] we can potentially sunset,” Dehghani said during a recent virtual town hall meeting.

Missouri S&T Looks To Reopen In Phases With Classes Resuming In The Fall

By Apr 26, 2020
Statue of St. Patrick looking over the Missouri S&T quad, 4-24-20
Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

ROLLA — With some data suggesting the region and state hit its peak in coronavirus spread more than a week ago, Missouri University of Science and Technology is planning to start a slow process of bringing people back to campus.

School officials announced the plan during a recent virtual town hall meeting, the latest in a series held every week since the coronavirus pandemic reached the area.

“The optimism [about the data] points us in a direction of looking at repopulation of campus in a well-thought-out, phased approach,” said Dr. Dennis Goodman, the university's medical director. “Getting ready for that phase that is going to occur in August which will be a large population surge.”

College Towns Like Rolla Hit Especially Hard In Coronavirus Economy

By Apr 23, 2020
A Public House Brewing Company employee brings pizza to a curbside customer. It's a small business trying to make it in a collge town where the students have largely left town. 4-02-20
Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

ROLLA — Like most small businesses in the U.S., those in college towns are trying to find a way to stay afloat amid stay-at-home orders and social distancing because of the coronavirus.

But they often face a double whammy, with a sizable amount of the population leaving as dorms are closed and classes are moved online. That’s what’s happening in Rolla, home to Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Rolla is a town of about 20,000, and that includes about 8,000 students at Missouri S&T. While an exact count isn’t known, many of those students left campus and the city to return home to complete their classes online.

Missouri S&T Researchers Analyze Twitter For National Mood On Coronavirus

By Apr 13, 2020
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

ROLLA — Researchers at Missouri University of Science and Technology are analyzing millions of tweets to track the nation’s mood and behavior during the coronavirus outbreak.

And they say the data could help devise strategies to deal with this pandemic and others. 

Computer science professor Sanjay Madria and Ph.D. student Yasin Kabir created a program that started searching Twitter in early March for trending topics, keywords, phrases and other elements in tweets that give some insight to the public sentiment about coronavirus.