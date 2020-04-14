 Missouri Supreme Court Weighs Method To Reverse Wrongful Convictions | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Supreme Court Weighs Method To Reverse Wrongful Convictions

By 1 hour ago
  • Jamala Rogers, far left, the executive director of the Organization for Black Struggle, helps deliver petitions supporting a new trial for Lamar Johnson to Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Dec. 10, 2019.
    Activists deliver petitions supporting a new trial for Lamar Johnson to Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Dec. 10, 2019. The state Supreme Cout heard arguments in Johnson's case on Tuesday.
    File photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

The Missouri Supreme Court is considering whether prosecutors have the power to try to fix what they believe are wrongful convictions in decades-old cases.

The judges heard oral arguments Tuesday in the case of Lamar Johnson, who, in 1995, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for first-degree murder. Last year, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a motion for a new trial, arguing Johnson’s conviction was tainted by police and prosecutorial misconduct.

“A prosecutor, as minister of justice, has some obligation when she uncovers evidence of a wrongful conviction,” said Daniel Harawa, an attorney for Gardner. “The way the attorney general would have it, a prosecutor would simply have to turn that evidence over to an incarcerated defendant and then walk away. But as a minister of justice, a prosecutor has an obligation to seek justice.” 

Lower courts have rejected Gardner’s efforts, saying she filed the motion years past a long-established 15-day deadline. There are also questions about whether she has the authority to file such a motion, which is usually made by the defendant in a case.

“I agree completely that prosecutors are bound by the ethical rules, the laws and the Constitution of the state to act fairly and to seek justice,” said Shaun Mackelprang with the attorney general’s office. “But ministers of justice also act within the bounds of the law. They respect and trust the law and its processes, and they act within their ordained role without regard to their personal interests.”

The case marks a rare instance where prosecutors and attorneys for the defendant are in agreement, which is why the attorney general was involved.

“Innocence is the ultimate equity,” said Lindsay Runnels, an attorney with the Midwest Innocence Project, which has represented Johnson for years. “The procedural technicalities as they exist must always yield to the imperative of correcting a fundamentally unjust incarceration. That is a principle that this court has reaffirmed.”

Johnson unsuccessfully appealed his convictions at the state and federal levels. Gardner filed documents with a St. Louis judge in July saying her new Conviction Integrity Unit found evidence of misconduct in Johnson’s case. Prosecutors asked for permission to reopen the case, likely so they could decide not to hold a second trial. That would have allowed Johnson to go free.

A ruling in the Supreme Court case will come at a later date. A decision in Gardner’s favor does not mean Johnson, who is currently incarcerated at the Jefferson City Correctional Center, would be freed immediately.

The hearing was the first held by the Supreme Court under state guidelines that prohibit more than 10 people from gathering in one place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Chief Justice George Draper was the only judge in the courtroom in Jefferson City — the other six judges and the attorneys participated remotely. 

Lamar Johnson
Missouri Supreme Court
Kim Gardner
Midwest Innocence Project
Wrongful Convictions
Related Content

Appeals Court Weighs Authority Of Missouri Prosecutors To Correct Wrongful Convictions

By Dec 11, 2019
Jamala Rogers, far left, the executive director of the Organization for Black Struggle, helps deliver petitions supporting a new trial for Lamar Johnson to Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Dec. 10, 2019.
File photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated Dec. 11 with oral arguments

The ability of prosecutors in Missouri to undo wrongful convictions they discover is in the hands of a state appeals court.

A three-judge panel of the Eastern District of Missouri heard oral arguments Wednesday in the case of Lamar Johnson. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner asked for a new trial in his case in July, saying her Conviction Integrity Unit found pervasive police and prosecutor misconduct in his 1995 murder conviction.

Lamar Johnson’s Supporters Hope For A Reprieve After His 24 Years In Prison

By Aug 29, 2019
From left, Tricia Bushnell, Mike Jarvis and Ginny Schrappen joined Thursday's program.
Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio

Lamar Johnson has been in prison for 24 years. A St. Louis jury found him guilty of murder in 1995 – and he’s been serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole ever since. 

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner now says prosecutors in her office engaged in serious misconduct. Saying her Conviction Integrity Unit has found new evidence that Johnson is actually innocent, she sought a new trial.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan denied that request. She says Gardner’s motion came “approximately 24 years” past the deadline. Tricia Bushnell, director of the Midwest Innocence Project, isn’t buying it.

Gardner Says It’s Her Duty To Ask For New Trial In 1995 Murder Case

By Aug 1, 2019
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner takes the oath of office at the Old Courthouse on January 6, 2017.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis prosecutor is defending her authority to ask for a new trial for a man she says was wrongfully convicted of murder and armed criminal action 24 years ago.

Kim Gardner last month filed a motion for a new trial in the case of Lamar Johnson. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1995 for shooting and killing Marcus Boyd — a conviction that Gardner’s office argued was tainted by police and prosecutorial misconduct.

Judge Thwarts Gardner’s Attempt To Get A New Trial For Man Convicted Of Murder

By Aug 23, 2019
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner details her hopes for St. Louis after taking the oath of office on Jan. 6, 2017.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

A St. Louis judge has ruled that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner does not have the authority to ask for a new trial in the case of a man Gardner says was wrongfully convicted of murder.

Judge Elizabeth Hogan’s opinion, issued Friday, also says Gardner’s request in the case of Lamar Johnson was filed well beyond deadlines outlined in court rules and decisions. 

A spokeswoman said Gardner will appeal the ruling, and had no further comment.