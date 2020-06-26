 Missouri's COVID-19 Death Tally Reaches 1,000 | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri's COVID-19 Death Tally Reaches 1,000

By 26 minutes ago
  • St. Louis Fire Department paramedic Andrew Beasley wears a mask, gloves and a gown as he disinfects the back of an ambulance with a bleach mix, after delivering a patient to Barnes-Jewish Hospital on March 16, 2020.
    St. Louis Fire Department paramedic Andrew Beasley wears a mask, gloves and a gown as he disinfects the back of an ambulance with a bleach mix, after delivering a patient to Barnes-Jewish Hospital earlier this year.
    File Photo | Bill Greenblatt | UPI

More than 1,000 people in Missouri have died from COVID-19, according to data compiled by St. Louis Public Radio. The state reached that grim milestone earlier this week, three months after the first person in the state died from the disease.

“Any number is significant, but it’s a sign we’re truly in a pandemic situation with 1,000 deaths,” said Dr. Bill Powderly, infectious disease chief at Washington University and director of the school’s Institute for Public Health. He said the country is still in the “first wave” of the virus. 

“We’re still in the phase where it could rapidly flare up again if we don’t remain vigilant,” he said.

African Americans have been hit especially hard by the pandemic. Black people make up nearly 12% of Missouri's population, but represent more than one-third of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.

The St. Louis region has borne the brunt of the deaths, with more than 70% of the state's deaths from COVID-19.

But as new cases and hospital admissions have declined in the St. Louis region, outbreaks have started to flare up in rural parts of the state. Those increases are reflected in the highest single-day count of new cases since the pandemic began. On June 25, the state saw 598 new cases of COVID-19.

Many of those new cases occurred in meat-packing plants in the southwest part of the state, officials from the Department of Health and Senior Services said.

The state relaxed social distancing guidelines in mid-May and St. Louis and St. Louis County soon followed suit. Dr Sharon Frey, an infectious disease specialist at St. Louis University, is worried that because businesses are open, people think the virus is in the rear-view mirror.

“This game is just starting,” Frey said. “It’s far from won, and coronavirus is going to be around for a very long time.”

It’s likely the state will see another 1,000 deaths before the pandemic is over, she said.

The fall could bring another huge wave of COVID-19 deaths if the coronavirus behaves similarly to the flu virus, which is more serious in colder weather when people crowd together inside, she said.

Instead of one nation-wide wave, Frey said she expects to see outbreaks occur in different parts of the country at different times. Those localized outbreaks are already happening in southern states such as Texas and Arizona, which have seen cases and hospitalizations skyrocket in the past weeks.

The swell of cases in the South and Southwest should serve as a reminder that the virus is still deadly, Powderly said.

“We can see as if rolls across the country, into parts of the country that haven’t seen it to the same extent, that it’s still a very, very lethal and challenging virus to deal with,” he said.

Powderly said he hopes it doesn’t take more deaths to get people to take protective measures seriously.

“In places that have had to deal with it, people realize how serious it is,” he said. “People think it’s a mild infection they don’t have to worry about.”

Health Experts Worry St. Louis Lifted Coronavirus Orders Too Soon

By Jun 23, 2020
People pass a window display featuring outfits with matching coronavirus masks on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis on June 19, 2020.
Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

After months of being stuck at home in Madison, Illinois, Towanne Russell decided to venture out on a Sunday in mid-June.

“Being locked up in the house, it kind of messes with you mentally, physically, emotionally,” she said. “And I needed to get out before I lost it!”

Many people in the St. Louis regions are eager to emerge from months of quarantine to meet with friends, or get their hair cut. So far, so good: Since officials in St. Louis and St. Louis County in May lifted restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, the average number of new cases has remained relatively constant.

But some public health experts worry that people in the region are resuming their routines too soon.

'Pure Hell' As COVID-19 Hits Meat Processing Plants in Rural Missouri

By Jun 25, 2020

When physician Erik Martin left his home in southwest Missouri to help with New York’s COVID-19 outbreak in April, his county had fewer than 10 confirmed cases of the virus. Now he’s back — and watching those numbers skyrocket. More than 400 Jasper County residents have tested positive, and more than 800 are in quarantine.

“I never expected that within such a short period of time, my home town would become a COVID hotspot, as it has now," Martin says. He was alarmed when he learned a patient who tested positive worked at the Butterball poultry processing plant in nearby Carthage. After seeing a second Butterball worker, Martin alerted the county health department to the potential outbreak.

Concentrated Outbreaks In Rural Areas Are Fueling Missouri’s Coronavirus Increases

By Jun 23, 2020
Fort Leonard Wood, taken 7-26-19
File photo | Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

Statewide, there were 1,528 new coronavirus cases for the week ending June 19. Thats up 8% over the previous week, and on June 18, new cases topped 300 in one day for the first time since the beginning of May.

Some of the increases are coming from outbreaks in rural areas that are tied to meatpacking plants and Fort Leonard Wood. 

Adair and Sullivan Counties in northern Missouri each have more than 100 cases, while their neighboring counties are in the single digits. 