MoBot's 'Planet Doctor' Discusses 50th Earth Day, Sustainability Amidst Pandemic

Today marks the 50th year since efforts to conserve planet Earth have been celebrated. First recognized in 1970, Earth Day now involves events coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network in more than 193 countries.

For those into gardening, they might be familiar with Missouri Botanical Garden’s “plant doctors.” But the organization also focuses heavily on ways to sustain the planet via their EarthWays Center, where their “planet doctors” help people find green products and services, evaluate green claims or plan green-home or lifestyle projects.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted questions about ways to be sustainable at a time when single-use goods are preferred. The outbreak has also led to a decrease in air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, albeit temporary.

Joining Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air to take questions on sustainability was Missouri Botanical Garden’s “planet doctor” Jean Ponzi. She is their EarthWays Center program manager.

