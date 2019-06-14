Monday: 25 Years Later, Survivor Of Rwandan Genocide Shares Story Ahead Of History Museum Event

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

This year’s United Nations Day in Support of Victims of Torture is June 26, and 2019 also marks 25 years sincethe Rwandan genocide. The Missouri Historical Society has partnered with locally based Bilingual International Assistant Services and the Holocaust Museum and Learning Center to create a program later this month titled Triumph Over Darkness.

That event will feature Marie-Christine Williams, a survivor of the 1994 massacre. She is the author of “The Dark Side of Human Nature,” and on Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, she’ll join St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl to share her story and reflections.

Also joining the conversation will be Ron Klutho, who is the refugee services coordinator for BIAS.

What: Triumph Over Darkness

When: 6:30 p.m. June 26, 2019

Where: Lee Auditorium (5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112)

