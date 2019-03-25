 Monday: Addressing Data Privacy, Tracking Concerns | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: Addressing Data Privacy, Tracking Concerns

By 31 minutes ago

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about artificial intelligence and big data tracking in light of growing privacy concerns, as well as the role of AI in the health-care industry.

Joining him for the discussion will be:

  • Dave Costenaro, executive director of Prepare.ai
  • Catina O'Leary, president and CEO of Health Literacy Media
  • Alexander Mueller; cybersecurity expert; founder and CEO of Capnion

Have a question or comment about artificial intelligence? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex HeuerEvie HemphillLara Hamdan and Jon Lewis give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
artificial intelligence
AI
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

The business, use of artificial intelligence in St. Louis

By May 7, 2018
Katrina Brundage, David Karandish and Sam Charrington joined host Don Marsh on Monday.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis has long been known as a hub for the use and development of biotechnology. Gaining steam, however, is the activity surrounding artificial intelligence (AI).

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked about the use of AI in St. Louis and with those involved in it. An AI conference is Tuesday at the Eric P. Newman Center at Washington University.

New Thriller By St. Louis Native James Rollins Probes Unsettling Aspects Of Artificial Intelligence

By Feb 7, 2019
James Rollins joined "St. Louis on the Air" to discuss his latest novel, "Crucible."
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

“Crucible,” the latest release from best-selling author James Rollins, is billed as a book that wrestles with deep questions about the future of humanity – a subject Rollins himself finds particularly disconcerting.

“Doing the research [for the book] frightened me,” the St. Louis native told St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh. “And as a novelist, that’s one way I get to sort of work through some of my fears – put it down on paper, try to make sense of it, try if I can to craft a happy ending, find some path through what’s coming next.”

As the thriller came together, Rollins interviewed about two dozen people whose research focuses on artificial intelligence, or AI – and the author says that many of those experts seemed frightened, too.

‘Inequality wasn’t the intention, but inequality was the outcome’: Addressing bias in AI software

By Aug 27, 2018
Left, Calvin Lai and David Karandish joined host Don Marsh on Monday’s “St. Louis on the Air” to discuss bias in artificial intelligence.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

From Siri and Alexa to algorithms on Facebook and beyond, artificial intelligence is becoming more commonplace in our daily routines than ever before. However, a general understanding of its implications is not as widespread.

“Artificial intelligence, you can think of it as software that continues to learn without being explicitly programmed,” David Karandish said on Monday’s St. Louis on the Air. “With AI you have algorithms that are designed to learn and continue to take on new data in order to make better decisions over time.”