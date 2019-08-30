 Monday: American Anthem Broadcast Special | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: American Anthem Broadcast Special

By 1 minute ago

This special will air on St. Louis Public radio over the noon hour on Monday.

Songs like "Fight the Power", "This Land is Your Land", "Dixie", and "The Times They Are a Changin’" were all written as a response to a moment or a movement and grew into an anthem.

During the noon hour this Labor Day, St. Louis Public Radio will air the “American Anthem Broadcast Special” which will highlight standout stories from NPR’s "American Anthem" series. The hour will weave together the creation, popularization, and evolution of a selection of songs about our shared national identity as Americans.

