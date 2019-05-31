Monday: Applying 'The Language Of Leadership' At Work And At Home

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Krister Ungerböck often works with high-profile CEOs, coaching them on best practices when it comes to leadership, communication and employee engagement. But his efforts to help people lead well extend beyond the upper echelons of organizational management and into everyday workplaces as well as family life.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jeremy Goodwin will talk with Ungerböck as he heads to St. Louis a little later in the week to speak with staff and interested members of the public at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

He’ll be discussion what he describes in the title of his upcoming book as “The Language of Leadership: Words to Transform How We Lead, Live and Love.”

Related Event

What: The Language of Love

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Where: J.C. Penney Conference Center at UMSL (1 University Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63121)

Producer’s note: Krister Ungerböck is slated to speak at UMSL once more on July 24 at the Touhill Performing Arts Center (further details still to come).

