Monday: Asset Forfeiture – Productive Or Unconstitutional?

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will delve into the way in which police departments use civil asset forfeiture as well as its legal implications.

Joining the discussion will be St. Louis Public Radio city politics reporter Rachel Lippmann and legal expert William Freivogel, who is a professor at Southern Illinois University – Carbondale.

Do you have a question or comment about civil asset forfeiture? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our new St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.