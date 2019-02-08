Monday: Beyond The 'Rhetoric' – Reclaiming What's Become Almost A Pejorative Term

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

While the art of persuasion and the study of public discourse have enriched human civilization for millennia, negative connotations frequently surround contemporary notions of rhetoric. Politicians are dismissed as “all rhetoric, no action,” and talking heads on TV make everyday people sigh over “all the rhetoric” of the 24-hour news cycle.

But for those who conduct research in the academic field of rhetoric – and everyone interested in the work that words can do – the term “rhetoric” still holds great hope and possibility for society.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with two local scholars about cultural understandings of rhetoric, its positive uses and the ever-shifting ways in which humans communicate.

Paul Lynch is an associate professor and writing program coordinator for St. Louis University’s Department of English. His primary research interest is in rhetorical religious discourse, and his most recent writing focuses on Pope Francis as a rhetorician.

Lauren Obermark is an assistant professor in the Department of English at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Her work focuses on rhetoric and civic engagement, looking into areas such as how museums influence citizenship and how people engage with issues that make them uncomfortable, such as disability or racism.

