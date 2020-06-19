Monday: Body Cameras Will Bring Changes To St. Louis' Police Department

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Last Wednesday, the city of St. Louis approved a $5.7 million contract to outfit its police officers with body cameras. City officials said some cops could be wearing cameras within a month.

But the policies surrounding the cameras remain unclear. The spokesman for the city’s police union argued in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that any changes to equipment need the union’s approval. The city counselor disagrees, saying the power rests solely on Chief John Hayden. And with the union spokesman (a controversial figure in his own right) claiming he has “no confidence” in Hayden, the details could become a flashpoint.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Hayden’s boss — Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards — will join us to discuss the body cameras and the devilish details that could keep the police union and transparency advocates at loggerheads in their implementation.

