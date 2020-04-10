Monday: Campaigning In The Age of Coronavirus Can Be Tricky

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Yinka Faleti began preparing for a run for office long before the coronavirus pandemic upended life in Missouri. But now he finds himself as the Democratic nominee for Missouri secretary of state even as he navigates in a situation common to many St. Louisans in this bizarre time — working with his wife, a director at Wells Fargo Advisors, to care for and educate their four children at home.

It’s not easy. Faleti’s communications manager says they were recently on a 1 a.m. conference call.

And home-schooling duties are just one way COVID-19 has shaken up Faleti’s schedule. Now instead of angling for meet-and-greets, he’s trying to connect with donors on social media. He recently hosted a virtual town hall.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Faleti will join us to talk about the difficulties of running for office when America is homebound — and fixated on a crisis they may feel is only tangentially related to local politics.

Joining the discussion will be Michelle Sherod. A longtime aide to former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri), Sherod is making her first run for office. She hopes to replace state Senator Jamilah Nasheed (D-St. Louis) by winning a crowded Democratic primary this August.

Sherod says she was knocking on doors long before the pandemic mandated people shelter at home. Now she’s running a small business and attempting to follow up with voters without seeing them in person.

