Monday: Catching Up With Forest Park’s Great Horned Owls Charles and Danielle

In early March, Mark Glenshaw talked to host Sarah Fenske on St. Louis on the Air to discuss his obsession with owls. Now he’s coming back to give us an update on his favorite great horned owl, Charles.

After losing his longtime partner Sarah due to natural causes a handful of years ago, Charles found love again with a different owl. However, that love was short-lived when yet another owl, Samantha — named after the character in “Sex in the City” — chased that owl away and claimed Charles for herself.

And then, after three years of a loving relationship, Samantha passed away from a massive bacterial infection.

Not one to give up on love, Charles eventually found someone yet again and has nestled in with a new partner, Danielle.

The couple mated in late December, and Danielle laid eggs in mid-January. Things were going well for the couple until the middle of February. On Feb. 18, Glenshaw saw the nest fail, due to a “predatory incursion of raccoons,” as Glenshaw described it.

Whether Charles and Danielle will try mating again remains to be seen, but it’s unlikely to happen this season. Danielle may have other plans.

Glenshaw continues to observe Charles from afar to see how his friend is doing. On April 5, as Glenshaw watched Charles grooming himself, he noticed the owl was doing something he hadn’t noticed ever before, in the 14 years he’s studied Charles: The bird was grooming himself with a feather.

On Fri I saw Charles, the male Great Horned Owl I study in Forest Park, groom his bill extensively w/a loose feather of his I have never seen this behavior in the 14 years I have studied him. Simply amazing to see this! @ForestPark4Ever @audubonsociety https://t.co/ldfUwoxFoD — Mark H.X. Glenshaw (@forestparkowls) April 5, 2020

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Glenshaw will talk with host Sarah Fenske about Charles’ latest antics and check in on whether he and Danielle are still together.,

