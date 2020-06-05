 Monday: 'Certified Divorce Real Estate Specialist' Predicts Pandemic-Fueled Spike In Splits | St. Louis Public Radio
Monday: 'Certified Divorce Real Estate Specialist' Predicts Pandemic-Fueled Spike In Splits

For marriages already under stress, sheltering at home probably didn't help.
Credit Reva G | Flickr

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In many cases, real estate transactions are a happy occasion. First-time homebuyers smile and hold up keys. Families move from one locale to another and begin exciting new chapters. But for others, selling or buying a home can be an enormous headache that’s just one part of a bigger mess: a divorce. And with the COVID-19 crisis, some lawyers have reported an increase in inquiries from people thinking about splitting up.

St. Louis native Kathy Helbig has spent 25 years working in the region’s real estate industry. In that time, she’s helped many clients make these complex shifts as they try to work together — separately and as cordially as possible.

Kathy Helbig is the owner of Experience Realty Partners.
Credit Kathy Helbig

And now, she’s Missouri’s first certified divorce real estate specialist, having recently undergone 40 hours of virtual training toward that end.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Helbig will join host Sarah Fenske to talk about what makes real estate transactions particularly tricky while divorcing. She’ll also speak to the housing market trends she’s been observing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Listeners: Are you thinking of buying or selling a home this year, either in spite of or perhaps because of the COVID-19 crisis? What’s going through your mind as you weigh your decision?

Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

