Monday: A Close Look At The Dreams Of A Trio Of Athletes

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with a local artist who takes a contemporary look at St. Louis athletes pursuing their dreams as fighters.

The ongoing exhibit “American Dreamers: Unalienable Rights” brings together three people dreaming of sports glory: a professional wrestler, a female boxer and a mixed martial arts fighter. The show, held at the William and Florence Schmidt Art Center in Bellville, Illinois, allows the viewer to walk in the path of the featured fighters.

Joining the discussion will be video artist Nanette Boileau, boxer Debra Rush and amateur mixed martial arts fighter Fahrudin “Freddy” Kostjerevac.

Related Event

What: Nanette Boileau: American Dreamers: Un-Alienable Rights

When: Now through Oct. 10, 2019

Where: The William and Florence Schmidt Art Center ( 2500 Carlyle Ave Belleville, MO 62221)

Have a question or comment for our guests? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.