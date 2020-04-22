Monday: Cody Stokes' 'The Ghost Who Walks' Makes The Leap From St. Louis Festival To Netflix

When Cody Stokes decided to shoot “The Ghost Who Walks” (2019) in his native St. Louis, it wasn’t because he was trying to make the city itself a character or was set on showcasing certain regional icons. The Gateway Arch, for example, doesn’t really make an appearance. But Stokes did choose St. Louis as his backdrop with good reason — and for viewers who know the region well, there’s plenty of local imagery to enjoy over the course of the fast-paced, 106-minute film.

“I think that the advantage is this is just an untapped visual landscape,” Stokes told St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl last summer during the 19th Annual Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase. “There’s really not a lot of films shot here that make it to a wider audience or get seen by many people at all.”

And now, “The Ghost Who Walks” has indeed reached movie lovers near and far. It’s currently streaming on Netflix.

The plot centers around Nolan (Garland Scott), who is released from prison after five years, instead of many more, after ratting out his former boss. Nolan is on a mission to reunite with the love of his life and meet his young daughter for the first time, but must also outrun those who want him dead.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Stokes will join host Sarah Fenske to talk about the film, which marks his feature-length directorial debut and counts among its talented cast the late Linda Kennedy, a beloved figure in St. Louis theater circles who passed away in August 2019.

Is “The Ghost Who Walks” on your streaming list? If you’ve already seen it, we’d love to hear about the scene or St. Louis subtlety that stood out to you the most. Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

