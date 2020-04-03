Monday: As Coronavirus Risk Grows, Missouri Prisons Resist Release

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As coronavirus spreads through the penal system, the U.S. Department of Justice has called for federal prisons to release some inmates to home confinement. Elderly or sick inmates who are non-violent would be safer at home, Attorney General Willam Barr said in a memo. And releasing them could help alleviate the overcrowding that can make an outbreak worse.

But inmates within the Missouri Department of Corrections are not seeing similar paths to release. Despite advocacy from the ACLU of Missouri and other groups, the state prison system has made no moves to reduce its population.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sara Baker, policy director for the ACLU of Missouri, will join us to discuss her agency’s attempts to get action from the state prison system.

Baker will also detail the state of the local county jail system that houses people convicted of low-level offenses or awaiting their day in court. Some jurisdictions, including St. Louis city and St. Louis County, have released some detainees. Others have not taken action.

The conversation will include some remarks from Mary Fox, director of the Missouri State Public Defender System.

