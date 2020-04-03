 Monday: As Coronavirus Risk Grows, Missouri Prisons Resist Release | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: As Coronavirus Risk Grows, Missouri Prisons Resist Release

By 11 minutes ago

Credit St. Louis on the Air

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As coronavirus spreads through the penal system, the U.S. Department of Justice has called for federal prisons to release some inmates to home confinement. Elderly or sick inmates who are non-violent would be safer at home, Attorney General Willam Barr said in a memo. And releasing them could help alleviate the overcrowding that can make an outbreak worse.

But inmates within the Missouri Department of Corrections are not seeing similar paths to release. Despite advocacy from the ACLU of Missouri and other groups, the state prison system has made no moves to reduce its population.   

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sara Baker, policy director for the ACLU of Missouri, will join us to discuss her agency’s attempts to get action from the state prison system. 

Baker will also detail the state of the local county jail system that houses people convicted of low-level offenses or awaiting their day in court. Some jurisdictions, including St. Louis city and St. Louis County, have released some detainees. Others have not taken action. 

The conversation will include some remarks from Mary Fox, director of the Missouri State Public Defender System. 

Should at-risk defendants be released from Missouri prisons during this pandemic? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
ACLU of Missouri
Missouri Department of Corrections
Jails
coronavirus
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

ACLU Of Missouri Executive Director Luz Maria Henriquez Has Had An Intense First Month

By Mar 24, 2020
March 24, 2020 Luz Maria Henriquez
Courtesy of the ACLU of Missouri

One month ago, Luz Maria Henriquez began a new job as executive director of the ACLU of Missouri. And the weeks since have made clear there will be no easing into things. The nation is now in an unprecedented period of economic shutdown and enforced social distancing, even as health care workers grapple with a terrifying pandemic. 

Henriquez joined Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss the ACLU’s role during these troubled times. 

“What we’re looking at is, ‘What are public health experts saying is necessary to contain the spread of the virus?’” she said. “We at the ACLU understand that we are part of this larger community, and that there has to be some sort of balancing when our public health experts are saying that ‘if we engage in these particular practices during this time, that will minimize the spread of the virus.’”   