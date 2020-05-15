Monday: County Executive Sam Page Addresses The Realities Of Reopening

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louis County officially begins to reopen on Monday, May 18. But after nearly eight weeks of coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders, it won’t be business as usual, much less party time. Reduced capacities, masks and barriers between customers and employees will be “our new normal,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page explained in rolling out the new regulations.

And for now, other St. Louis County businesses remain closed entirely, including gyms, swimming pools and bars that do not serve food. After the House of Pain gym opened its two locations in defiance of the orders, the county filed a lawsuit against it.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Dr. Page will join us to explain the reasoning behind certain restrictions and his expectations for this next phase.

