Monday: COVID-19 Brings Diversity Of Older Adults Into Focus Alongside Vulnerabilities

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Even the quickest scan of statistics related to the coronavirus pandemic makes it painfully obvious the disease has hit some communities and segments of the human population much harder than others. And to an expert on aging and social policy such as Washington University’s Nancy Morrow-Howell, those troubling realities come as no surprise.

But as the crisis shines fresh light on longstanding disparities on a multitude of fronts, along with the everyday impacts of systemic racism and ageism, Morrow-Howell also has some hope for real improvement — particularly when it comes to a deeper understanding of older adults as the diverse individuals that they are.

“The challenges we are facing can be expected, and in fact, none of them are new,” Morrow-Howell stated in a recent Wash U release about her recent paper on the topic. “Our state and regional agencies on aging, private and non-profit agencies, advocacy organizations and universities have been grappling with these issues in one form or another for years.

“But now, it seems our efforts to improve policies and programs for longer, healthier lives might be more productive as we communicate to consumers, public officials and everyday citizens who may be more aware of what isn’t working, what is at stake and what might be improved.”

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Morrow-Howell, who is the director of Wash U’s Harvey A. Friedman Center for Aging and a 68-year-old herself, will join the show. She’ll talk with host Sarah Fenske to discuss both the challenges and opportunities she foresees in the months and years ahead.

Are you a senior citizen? What have you personally found to be the most difficult or frustrating aspect of this crisis? Give us a call in advance of Monday’s show and leave us a voicemail at 314-516-6397, and we may use your message on air. Tell us your first name, where you’re calling from and a brief comment or question for our guest.

Also: If you’d rather send an email, write us at talk@stlpublicradio.org. Thanks so much for helping inform our discussion!

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.