Monday: Cyclist Liz Heller Talks Passion For Sport, Aftermath Of Breaking 2 World Records

Earlier this month, St. Louis lawyer Elizabeth “Liz” Heller took a break from the office and spent some time racing on a velodrome – an arena for track cycling – in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

At the International Cyclists Union competition, she broke two world records: one in the women's over-50 category in the one-hour ride and the other in the individual two-kilometer pursuit. On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, she’ll sit down with guest host Sharon Stevens to talk about it.

