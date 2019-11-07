Monday: DC Comics Introduces Line Of Superhero-Based Graphic Novels Aimed At Young Readers

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Parents and educators often look for various ways to engage kids in reading. While traditional novels are seen as the “ideal,” graphic novels can be just as effective. While similar to comic books, graphic novels tend to be in a longer format and the narrative is largely self-contained. With the combination of text and pictures, graphic novels have complex plots, characters and conflicts.

DC Comics recently introduced a line of superhero-based graphic novels aimed at middle-grade readers — kids between the ages of eight and 12.

St. Louisans will get to learn more about some of them by visiting the St. Louis County Library next week. Authors Ridley Pearson and Meg Cabot will be in town Nov. 11 and 12 to promote their separate DC Comics graphic novels aimed at middle-grade readers.

Pearson is the internationally bestselling author of Kingdom Keepers series and Peter and the Starcatchers. The former St. Louis resident’s new graphic novel “Super Sons” follows the crime-fighting adventures of Jon Kent and Damian Wayne — sons of Batman and Superman.

Cabot is the bestselling author of “The Princess Diaries.” Her first-ever graphic novel “Black Canary: Ignite” follows the story of Gotham City teenager Dinah Lance and journeys the highs and lows of growing up.

Pearson and Cabot will join host Sarah Fenske on Monday’s St. Louis on the Air to talk about what led them to write graphic novels and how they’ve developed their DC Comics work.

Related Event

What: Upcoming Authors: Ridley Pearson and Meg Cabot

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

Where: St. Louis County Library Headquarters (1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63131-3598)

