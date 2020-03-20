Monday: Debunking Myths About COVID-19, Treatment, Vaccines With Wash U's Michael Kinch

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Many aspects of everyday life and commerce are grinding to a halt in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the online world remains as frenetic as ever. And while virtual tools and social media platforms provide much-needed connections in these isolating times, they’ve also made it easy for harmful misinformation to spread almost as fast as the coronavirus itself.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll work to combat some of these fake facts. Host Sarah Fenske will talk with Michael Kinch, the director of Washington University’s Centers for Research Innovation in Biotechnology and Drug Discovery.

Kinch, who is also a professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics and an associate vice chancellor, will provide an antidote to some of the most common myths out there right now. He’ll touch on where things really stand in terms of COVID-19 treatment, hopes for a vaccine and how people can best protect themselves — both from the virus and from bad information.

