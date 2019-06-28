Monday: Enhancing News Coverage Of The Metro East

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Eric Schmid joined St. Louis Public Radio’s newsroom a few weeks ago as its Metro East reporter – a new role made possible through the Report for America initiative, which aims to fill important gaps in local journalism.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Schmid will discuss what this means for the station’s news coverage and how he hopes to help boost people’s understanding and knowledge of communities just across the river from St. Louis.

He’ll talk with STLPR editor Maria Altman, who is guest hosting.

