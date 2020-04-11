Monday: Ethical Society Of Police Urges Transparency About COVID-19 Cases Among First Responders

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics are on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus. If someone gets shot, they have to respond, no matter the risk to themselves. If someone has a heart attack, they rush to the scene, even while the rest of us stay distant and safe.

Clearly, these first responders are at risk. But in St. Louis city, Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards has said he will not release information on those serving under him who are infected with COVID-19 — including the number of infections. A city spokesman confirmed this in an email to St. Louis on the Air April 10.

“At this current point in time, of course we are reporting the number of positive cases among City employees, including first responders,” Jacob Long wrote. “But it is the current position of our City Counselor and Director of Public Health that we not share it with the press or disclose anything more specific publicly, per federal, state and local laws.”

St Louis police Sgt. Heather Taylor, president of the Ethical Society of Police, sees this as a problem and notes that some cities have been releasing such information.

On Monday’s talk show, she’ll join host Sarah Fenske to offer her perspective on the matter.

