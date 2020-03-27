 Monday: The Ethics Of Care During A Pandemic | St. Louis Public Radio
Monday: The Ethics Of Care During A Pandemic

Credit St. Louis on the Air

Medical ethicists are trained to confront ethical questions in medicine, and the novel coronavirus raises quite a few.

For instance, in China and Italy, there have been reports of hospitals being forced to ration care for COVID-19 patients. This form of rationing care and prioritizing treatment is determined by a hospital’s crisis standards of care guidelines.

According to Dr. Kimbell Kornu, an assistant professor of health care ethics and palliative medicine at St. Louis University, hospital administrators and clinical ethicists around the country are preparing their guidelines now, looking back to protocols from the SARS outbreak of 2003 and care in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. 

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Kornu about these and other ethical considerations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

There will be no Missouri education assessment tests for schoolchildren this year.
5:15 p.m. Friday, March 27 

Local government officials praise a $2 trillion dollar stimulus package signed into law today by President Donald Trump. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provides direct payments to individuals, loans to small businesses and aid to local governments, among other things.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a statement that he estimates based on the county’s population it could receive “far more than $100 million.” Those funds must be spent in the county. “This new funding will empower county government to do even more for the people of St. Louis County,” Page said. 

Union Leaders Push For COVID-19 Safety Measures At 'Essential' Manufacturing Plants

Updated 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, with comments from Olin's Winchester division and GKN Aerospace

The coronavirus outbreak is changing the way many people work — and whether some report to their jobs at all. 

Local governments in the St. Louis region recently restricted gatherings to 10 people or fewer, and many have ordered residents to stay at home in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses are being encouraged to allow employees to work from home or implement social distancing techniques for those who can’t. But that doesn’t apply to “essential” manufacturing. 

Parson Vs. Pritzker: How Missouri And Illinois Governors Differ In Handling Coronavirus

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (left) and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker have taken different steps to prepare for the coronoavirus in their states.
As the federal government leads the national response to the coronavirus, Illinois and Missouri are examples of how states are crafting their own plans, and how they differ, during the health crisis. 

Of the many differences between Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his Missouri counterpart, Mike Parson, response to COVID-19 is at the top of the list. While Parson is quick to remind residents that the pandemic is not a doomsday scenario, Pritzker relays possible worst-case situations at his daily press briefings. 