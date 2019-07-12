 Monday: Exposure To Violent Crime And Its Long-Term Impact On First Responders | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: Exposure To Violent Crime And Its Long-Term Impact On First Responders

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

 

Repeated exposure to violence-related trauma puts first responders at an increased risk of post-traumatic stress and depression.

 

St. Louis Fire Department Chief Dennis Jenkerson says that the city’s paramedics are quitting faster than he can hire replacements. He attributes this to the brutality the medics take in during their shift.

 

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from Fire Captain Garon Mosby, as well as Helen Sandkuhl of Saint Louis University Hospital, who has 40 years of experience working in St. Louis emergency medical services. They’ll talk about the impact of violence in the area and the toll it takes on the morale and the mental health of those providing emergency care. 

 

Have a question or comment about the effects of violence on medical emergency professionals? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

 

