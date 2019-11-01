 Monday: Flyover Comedy Festival Has St. Louis Scene Ready For Its Closeup | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: Flyover Comedy Festival Has St. Louis Scene Ready For Its Closeup

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The St. Louis comedy scene is a busy one. Just about any night of the week, you can catch local comedians honing their sets at open-mic night, improvising madly on stage with a troupe of their closest friends or battling each other with wit and good humor as local drunks cheer.

For the past three years, it’s taken one three-day comedy festival to bring those disparate elements together. The Flyover Comedy Festival launched in 2017 and returns to the city’s Grove neighborhood beginning Nov. 7. It’s a showcase for local talents in the scene and also a chance for some big names to show off their best stuff. 

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, co-founder Zach Gzehoviak will discuss the festival’s evolution and this year’s highlights. Joining the discussion will be comedians Kenny Kinds and Tina Dybal.

Related Event

What: Flyover Comedy Festival

When: Nov. 7-9, 2019

Where: The Grove neighborhood, St. Louis, MO, 63110

No Name Comix: St. Louisans start club to showcase local talent

By Jason Schwartzman Feb 13, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Feb. 13, 2013 - H.D. Reeves had a five-bedroom house and two brand new cars. He had his own Tub n’ Tile refinishing business. People used to call him the Tub Doctor.

Then the economy crashed.

Reeves and his family recently moved out of a trailer park. At age 35, after being in the workforce since he was 14, he reflected on his life. 

Laugh Tracks: Stand-Up Comics Bring More Riders To Loop Trolley

By Sep 20, 2019
The inaugural Laugh Tracks event took place Sept. 13. The next is set for Oct. 11.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

The Loop Trolley platform just outside the Pageant in the Delmar Loop was packed last Friday evening with people waiting to board. That hasn’t been a common sight in recent months following the launch of the controversial trolley, but on this particular night, something was different.

Local comedian Yale Hollander was rolling out the first iteration of Laugh Tracks, a unique comedic combination in which attendees need only pay the $2 trolley fare for about 45 minutes of family-friendly standup while riding the nostalgic vehicle.

“I honestly don’t know what to expect,” Washington University graduate student Zack Goldman said while in line for the event. “I’ve never even heard of comedians on a trolley before. I’ve also never been on the trolley ... so I’m open to new possibilities.”

Rhea Butcher Brings ‘Good Things’ To The Midwest — And The Ready Room — This Weekend

By Sep 11, 2019
Comedian Rhea Butcher will perform at the Ready Room this Sunday evening.
Rhea Butcher

L.A.-based comedian and podcaster Rhea Butcher is well aware that there are some bad things going on in today’s world. But the focus of Butcher’s current “Good Things Comedy Tour” lies elsewhere: with the good stuff.

“To only look at the bad would be to give in to the bad, I feel like, in these times,” the Midwest native told St. Louis Public Radio’s Kae Petrin in a conversation that aired during Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air. “And so to have a good time, or to spend time in goodness and having fun and being kind and being joyous and happy, is not to ignore the bad things. It’s actually a form of self-care and growth and invigoration to take care of each other, I’ve found.”

That’s the kind of vibe that eventgoers of all ages can expect at the Ready Room this Sunday. Butcher will perform at the venue in St. Louis’ Grove neighborhood at 8 p.m. that evening.