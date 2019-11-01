Monday: Flyover Comedy Festival Has St. Louis Scene Ready For Its Closeup

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The St. Louis comedy scene is a busy one. Just about any night of the week, you can catch local comedians honing their sets at open-mic night, improvising madly on stage with a troupe of their closest friends or battling each other with wit and good humor as local drunks cheer.

For the past three years, it’s taken one three-day comedy festival to bring those disparate elements together. The Flyover Comedy Festival launched in 2017 and returns to the city’s Grove neighborhood beginning Nov. 7. It’s a showcase for local talents in the scene and also a chance for some big names to show off their best stuff.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, co-founder Zach Gzehoviak will discuss the festival’s evolution and this year’s highlights. Joining the discussion will be comedians Kenny Kinds and Tina Dybal.

Related Event

What: Flyover Comedy Festival

When: Nov. 7-9, 2019

Where: The Grove neighborhood, St. Louis, MO, 63110

